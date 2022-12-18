Read full article on original website
Related
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
WWE’s Bronson Reed finally weighs in on The Miz vs. Kazuchika Okada
There was a time when Jonah looked primed to become one of the biggest foreign stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was booked very well in both Impact and NJPW Strong, where he’d frequently “send ’em (his opponents) to the morgue” like his theme song suggests, both as a singles performer and as part […] The post WWE’s Bronson Reed finally weighs in on The Miz vs. Kazuchika Okada appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Action Andretti already proves this wrestling legend wrong about AEW TV time
Action Andretti is on a roll in AEW; since scoring a huge morale victory over QT Marshall back in October, Andretti has defeated Chris Jericho, signed an AEW contract, and been the talk of the town ever since. He’s been featured in stories across the internet, appeared on Busted Open Radio, and even *spoiler alert* […] The post Action Andretti already proves this wrestling legend wrong about AEW TV time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rick Ross goes viral, again, for his second-ever AEW appearance
The first time Rick Ross appeared on AEW television in a backstage segment with the team then known as Swerve in our Glory, he went just a little bit viral for declaring that Keith Lee’s words towards Swerve Strickland were nothing but “Accusations! False Accusations!” The segment, which rapidly became a meme, GIF, and standalone […] The post Rick Ross goes viral, again, for his second-ever AEW appearance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AEW, unlike WWE, actually made Ring of Honor Champion Athena feel welcomed
When Athena, then known as Ember Moon, returned to NXT after suffering an ankle injury on the main roster, it looked like she was going to be in-store for a serious in-ring relaunch. Though her main-roster run wasn’t without its highlights, Athena’s best in-ring run in the greater WWE Universe came under the watchful eye […] The post AEW, unlike WWE, actually made Ring of Honor Champion Athena feel welcomed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0