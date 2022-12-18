ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Legion holds toy giveaway

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — American Legion Post 273 is finding ways to make children smile this holiday season.

The group held a toy drive today. Organizers said they had over 100 families show up. Most of the toys were purchased by the legion, but they also received donations from stores around the Wichita area.

Not only did the children receive gifts, they also were able to take a picture with Santa.

“We try to do this every year to help out the kids, with gifts and things,” Samuel Van, Commander of Post 273, said. “I mean so far we had a hundred and two families come through and we give out not just toys but gift cards to each family, and we do this every year.”

The event continues Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

