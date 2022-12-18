Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Deadspin
The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude
Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado
Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month. But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home. The weather. Many of...
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco. A wide receiver...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains why OLB David Ojabo only played one snap in NFL debut
Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. While he may not have made the biggest impact on the stat sheet, fans of the team are sure to warm up to his undeniable talent in the coming weeks as he hopefully gets more run with the defense.
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Frustration Levels High Among Ravens Fans
It's hard to pinpoint a time when Ravens fans have been this frustrated..
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Look: Shocking College Basketball Upset Wednesday Afternoon
A major college basketball upset unfolded on Wednesday afternoon - one that shocked the basketball world. Iowa entered its matchup against Eastern Illinois as a 31.5-point favorite according to ESPN. Everything looked fine after the first half when Iowa had a 45-37 lead. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes fell apart in the...
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons that suddenly has plenty more meaning than it did a week ago. Baltimore fell 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, making their game with Atlanta one that is extremely important to win for multiple reasons.
