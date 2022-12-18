ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado

Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month. But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home. The weather. Many of...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

Look: Shocking College Basketball Upset Wednesday Afternoon

A major college basketball upset unfolded on Wednesday afternoon - one that shocked the basketball world. Iowa entered its matchup against Eastern Illinois as a 31.5-point favorite according to ESPN. Everything looked fine after the first half when Iowa had a 45-37 lead. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes fell apart in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy