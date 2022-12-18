ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant Hosts Ferris State Championship Watch Party

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Ferris State Fans had a great day on Saturday, enjoying watching their football team play at the national championship.

Many of these fans chose to watch the game in the restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant hosted watch parties for the game across the state, but many took the trip to celebrate at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Big Rapids, right next to Ferris State’s campus.

Fans piled in, with a long waitlist, and no tables available, they just wanted to watch the game.

One family drove across the state from Yale, Michigan. They say their “daughter goes to Ferris so we came over to move her to a new dorm and watch the game with her.” They weren’t the only ones driving a distance, with one “super fan” coming all the way from Lansing.

Fans who did make it out to the restaurant were excited to receive a free Ferris state t-shirt, saying “what a bonus” and comparing it to Christmas. Students, alumni, or just lovers the sport came together to support these athletes. The family from Yale says that one of the players is from Yale as well, “its really just a neat connection” they add.

Fans who were lucky enough to get tables, stuck around to watch the whole game, while some who were left on the waitlist watched inside the restaurant or from the parking lot, inside their cars. Every fan found a way to watch this game and support their team.

9&10 News

