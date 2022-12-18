ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival of Trains Arrives in Traverse City

By Emma Hug
 4 days ago
The Festivals of Trains is a holiday tradition in Traverse City and it’s back for another year!

The festival opened their doors to the public on December 17th. The turn out so far has been amazing.

This fest is a big fundraiser for these organizations, it’s in partnership with Great Lakes Children’s Museum and Creekside Community Church. The event this year is held at the church to accommodate more people. Attendees of all ages are loving see these trains, and those who built them, love to show them off even more. Roy Aydelotte who’s with festival says “the best part for us is seeing the expression on people’s faces”

This event goes until December 31st. Tickets are available at the door. More information can be found here.

