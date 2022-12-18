ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta

Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
FanSided

Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies after battle with cancer

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died after a battle with cancer. Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram early Thursday morning announcing his death after a battle with cancer. Hillman had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in August 2022 and entered hospice just this month.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

