Related
Green Bay Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on waivers on Monday, hours before the team is slated to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Watkins' career has been plagued with injury. Watkins missed a total of 27 games from 2016-2021. The past three seasons combined, ...
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Best Thursday Night Football same game parlay for Jaguars vs. Jets
If Jeff Bezos actually watches football, then he might’ve thought he was getting screwed with this Thursday Night Football game when the schedule came out, but it turns out that the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) visiting the New York Jets (7-7), three days before Christmas has massive playoff implications. The...
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies after battle with cancer
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died after a battle with cancer. Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram early Thursday morning announcing his death after a battle with cancer. Hillman had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in August 2022 and entered hospice just this month.
Cubs may have just found a sleeper lefty to add to pitching staff
The Chicago Cubs might be able to help broker a career resurgence for a left-handed pitcher. Some would view Roenis Elias’s MLB career as a massive failure, but there’s a potential pathway toward a career resurgence for the left-handed pitcher that the Chicago Cubs are hoping for. Chicago...
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
