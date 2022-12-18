ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU

As things stand right now, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points over TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The Horned Frogs played with fire all year long and came out on top week after week until playing Kansas State for the second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Because of that, some think that they just have a knack for getting wins. Most people, however, see Michigan as a really bad matchup for TCU that will result in another dominant performance by the Wolverines. All of that, and more, is discussed in the video below.
The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent

It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
