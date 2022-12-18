Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination
It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 RB Commit Kalib Hicks Highlights
Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 running back commit Kalib Hicks out of Denton Ryan High School in Denton, TX.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Colin Cowherd Has 1-Word Reaction To 5-Star Quarterback's Flip
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that five-star quarterback Dante Moore had rescinded his commitment to Oregon and would instead commit to UCLA. In Thamel's words, "His [Moore's] commitment gives UCLA the highest-rated recruit (tied) in UCLA history in ESPN’s rankings." Thamel's report ...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
As things stand right now, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points over TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The Horned Frogs played with fire all year long and came out on top week after week until playing Kansas State for the second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Because of that, some think that they just have a knack for getting wins. Most people, however, see Michigan as a really bad matchup for TCU that will result in another dominant performance by the Wolverines. All of that, and more, is discussed in the video below.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
Look: 5-Star Recruit's Mom In Tears Following Commitment Announcement
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his recruitment Wednesday from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks. It's a move that had social media buzzing, partially due to the manner in which Bowen made the announcement. Bowen initially picked up a Notre Dame cap, ostensibly ...
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
UPDATE: Report Says Iowa Five-Star Has Decommitted from Hawkeyes
As of Monday afternoon, David Eickholt from 247Sports shared on KXNO that five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk is no longer committed to playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This is what the regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk said:. "I can tell you for a 100% fact...
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
With So Many Departures at Oklahoma, There Are Emotional Challenges and Opportunities
Players who stayed offer different perspectives about those who left, but everyone supports and respects their decisions.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0