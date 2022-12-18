ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Overnight vehicles fires in the Hill District under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's arson squad is now investigating two vehicle fires that happened overnight. The first happened just before midnight along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District when a truck caught fire. It wasn't the only vehicle fire that happened overnight. Just moments later, a Chevy erupted into flames nearby on Hollace Street. No injuries were reported in either fire. The cause of the fires is under investigation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated

OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Public Works preps for first big winter storm this season

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 12,000 pounds of salt is ready to go as Allegheny County Public Works crews prepare for a tricky winter storm on Friday. “Due to the low temps we are going to be treating the salt with calcium chloride bc of lower temps and high winds, wind chills we be around 0 we want every body to be safe and take their time,” director of public works Steven Shanley said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop

A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said. Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges

A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
wtae.com

Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in Hazelwood

Pittsburgh police say a woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a dump truck Wednesday. Police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

