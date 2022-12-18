Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Woman In Marked Crosswalk Struck Dead By Dump Truck In Pittsburgh: Authorities
A woman in her 70s was struck dead by a dump truck in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. The unidentified woman was hit while crossing the street in the 5000 block of Second Avenue in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood on Dec. 21 at 1:44 p.m., according to a release by Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Overnight vehicles fires in the Hill District under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's arson squad is now investigating two vehicle fires that happened overnight. The first happened just before midnight along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District when a truck caught fire. It wasn't the only vehicle fire that happened overnight. Just moments later, a Chevy erupted into flames nearby on Hollace Street. No injuries were reported in either fire. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood
A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
Person killed in head-on car crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on car crash in Washington County on Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Office of the Coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and Springdale Road in North Strabane Township at around 8:46 p.m.
wtae.com
Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather
CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
Homeless woman scooped up by city heavy equipment operator during cleanup
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has confirmed that work crews clearing out a homeless encampment on the North Side last week didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation. According to multiple sources, a front loader operator began scooping up the...
Man arrested for hitting, killing woman with car, shooting man in bordering Pittsburgh neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police arrested a man who was wanted for an incident that left a woman dead and another person injured on the border of two Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on January 23 that led to finding a woman struck by a car and a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit limiting hours of Smithfield Street Service Center for health concerns
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit calls it a destructive, dangerous and disgusting problem. People are treating the Smithfield Street Service Center like a bathroom. Now, PRT is closing it during off-hours because of what it says is a public health concern of defecation and drug use inside the vestibule.
Second accident in three days closes McKees Rocks Bridge again
A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on the McKees Rocks Bridge Monday afternoon. Allegheny County Police say it happened just before 2 p.m.
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Allegheny County Public Works preps for first big winter storm this season
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 12,000 pounds of salt is ready to go as Allegheny County Public Works crews prepare for a tricky winter storm on Friday. “Due to the low temps we are going to be treating the salt with calcium chloride bc of lower temps and high winds, wind chills we be around 0 we want every body to be safe and take their time,” director of public works Steven Shanley said.
Traffic signal upgrades will restrict traffic in North Huntingdon, Penn Township
Traffic signal improvements along Route 30 in North Huntingdon will cause single-lane restrictions, as needed, beginning on Wednesday and continuing over six months. Three intersections in Penn Township will see similar work as part of the PennDOT project. Upgrades to signals and to signal timing will occur between 9 a.m....
Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop
A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
Pittsburgh police looking for missing man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said. Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.
butlerradio.com
Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges
A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
Pittsburgh man charged in Brookline gas station robbery
A Pittsburgh man faces charges including robbery and carrying a gun without a license after police arrested him Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 13 robbery in the city’s Brookline neighborhood. Police arrested Keith Larkins, 37, of Pittsburgh, charging him with the robbery of a Sunoco gas station on...
wtae.com
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in Hazelwood
Pittsburgh police say a woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a dump truck Wednesday. Police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was...
Comments / 0