ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
NECN

‘I'm Good': Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heads Home

A teen who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month left the hospital on Wednesday. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the morning, with family and police escorting him home. Despite having to learn to walk again after the crash...
ACTON, MA
NECN

Alleged Boss of Mass. Shoplifting Crime Ring Indicted by Grand Jury

A man accused of running a Massachusetts shoplifting ring of more than 20 people was indicted by a grand jury this week, prosecutors said. John F. Duplease, Jr., a 68-year-old from Lancaster, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges including organized retail theft enterprise and aggravated organized retail crime, county prosecutors said Wednesday. Penny Williams, a 43-year-old from Fitchburg, was also indicted, on a charge of organized retail crime.
LANCASTER, MA
NECN

Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say

A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested

BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
HOPKINTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail

A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
ATTLEBORO, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Chainsaw-Wielding Man Tries to Break Into Cohasset PD, Later Arrested After Standoff

A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into a local police station, which then led into a standoff at the suspect's home. Cohasset Police say 35-year-old Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.
COHASSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy