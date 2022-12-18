Read full article on original website
NECN
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
NECN
‘I'm Good': Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heads Home
A teen who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month left the hospital on Wednesday. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the morning, with family and police escorting him home. Despite having to learn to walk again after the crash...
NECN
TikTok-Inspired Teens Accused in Armed Robbery of Mail Carrier in Melrose, DA Says
Two 16-year-olds have been charged in the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier in Melrose, Massachusetts, earlier this month and prosecutors allege the teens were inspired to steal the mail by TikTok trends. The robbery happened on Orchard Lane on Dec. 10., according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office....
NECN
Alleged Boss of Mass. Shoplifting Crime Ring Indicted by Grand Jury
A man accused of running a Massachusetts shoplifting ring of more than 20 people was indicted by a grand jury this week, prosecutors said. John F. Duplease, Jr., a 68-year-old from Lancaster, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges including organized retail theft enterprise and aggravated organized retail crime, county prosecutors said Wednesday. Penny Williams, a 43-year-old from Fitchburg, was also indicted, on a charge of organized retail crime.
NECN
Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say
A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
whdh.com
Rockland woman charged with vehicular manslaughter months after off-duty Randolph police officer killed in crash
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the death of an off-duty Randolph police officer. Officer Michael Beal was hit and killed along Route 3 in Hingham in May. Prosecutors say Kaleigh Davidson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into Beal’s car.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
whdh.com
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
Man Dies Following Ammonia Leak At Norwood Commercial Building: DA's Office
A 68-year-old man is dead following an ammonia leak at a commercial building in Norwood, officials said.Norwood Police and Fire responded to the leak at 140 Morgan Drive in Norwood around shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.Initial investi…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of using chainsaw at police department, dangling children from window pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he used a chainsaw at a police department and dangling two young children from a window. Brien J. Buckley, 35, was arraigned at Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail
A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
nbcboston.com
Chainsaw-Wielding Man Tries to Break Into Cohasset PD, Later Arrested After Standoff
A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into a local police station, which then led into a standoff at the suspect's home. Cohasset Police say 35-year-old Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.
