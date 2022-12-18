Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
NFL Draft Profile: D.J. Matthews, Wide Receiver, Indiana Hoosiers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Indiana WR D.J. Matthews
Vikings receive 2nd most Pro Bowl votes, 17 players in top 10
The Pro Bowl isn’t what it used to be, heck it isn’t even a game anymore. However, it still matters, especially when it comes to contracts. Players have bonuses worked into their contracts for making the Pro Bowl. Sure, it’s an antiquated process, but that’s the best that we have at the moment.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
Bengals-Patriots features one team on a tear and one in despair
You hate to see a team collapse after losing the Super Bowl. It's one thing for a team to have enjoyed the success of making a Super Bowl — and then lose. That's tough in itself. But it's another thing for that team to drag its way through the following season.
Texans RB Royce Freeman Provides Lift vs. Chiefs In Dameon Pierce's Absence
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' backfield had a different look during their 30-24 Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans entered NRG Stadium, relying upon the services of Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale in the absence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. It took a committee...
Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job 'not that attractive' amid tumultuous NFL season
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have been speculating about who could potentially replace Kliff Kingsbury, should the team decide to move on from the head coach. A former quarterback for the team questioned the Cardinals' ability to land a good coach, however, should it decide to make a coaching change.
Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? | What's Wright?
The Indianapolis Colts have won on Jeff Saturday's coaching debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but have struggled to pick up a second victory since. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in NFL history, which puts Matt Ryan on the history books twice for giant blown leads. With Indy continuing to struggle and Jonathan Taylor now out for the season, Nick Wright evaluates whether Saturday and owner Jim Irsay decided to tank or not.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl. In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
Three franchise-altering questions after Patriots' disastrous loss to Raiders
The Sin City Miracle, the Lateral of Shame — whatever you want to call it — may have changed the trajectory of two franchises. The New England Patriots are likely to miss the playoffs, with just a 19% chance of earning a wild-card spot, per FiveThirtyEight.com. And the Las Vegas Raiders may have a renewed sense of faith in coach Josh McDaniels, who finally experienced a last-second victory after suffering some late collapses.
2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon inks Jurrion Dickey, Dante Moore to UCLA
One of the wildest weeks in college football is upon us, as the early signing period for 2023 starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. We've already seen a flurry of flipped commitments and notable moves in the transfer portal, but Wednesday's national signing day is when it gets really interesting, as high school prospects declare their choices.
NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets
Week 16 of the NFL season is a unique one. Weather will play a factor in a handful of these games, there are some notable quarterback injuries and a few award races could be finalized after the weekend. And as always, I've got some wagers for you that I hope...
American hosts McCollum and Siena
Siena Saints (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) at American Eagles (8-2) BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the American Eagles after Javian McCollum scored 23 points in Siena's 76-70 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies. The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. American is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game...
East Tennessee State hosts Hayes and LSU
East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8) at LSU Tigers (10-1) BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU's 89-81 win against the Winthrop Eagles. The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.1 points while shooting...
UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game
The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team spent Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader, and the Huskies will do the same on Wednesday against Seton Hall. Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill on Sunday morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tip-off that he would not be with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.
