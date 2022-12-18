ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
FOX Sports

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? | What's Wright?

The Indianapolis Colts have won on Jeff Saturday's coaching debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but have struggled to pick up a second victory since. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in NFL history, which puts Matt Ryan on the history books twice for giant blown leads. With Indy continuing to struggle and Jonathan Taylor now out for the season, Nick Wright evaluates whether Saturday and owner Jim Irsay decided to tank or not.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl. In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
STATESBORO, GA
FOX Sports

Three franchise-altering questions after Patriots' disastrous loss to Raiders

The Sin City Miracle, the Lateral of Shame — whatever you want to call it — may have changed the trajectory of two franchises. The New England Patriots are likely to miss the playoffs, with just a 19% chance of earning a wild-card spot, per FiveThirtyEight.com. And the Las Vegas Raiders may have a renewed sense of faith in coach Josh McDaniels, who finally experienced a last-second victory after suffering some late collapses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon inks Jurrion Dickey, Dante Moore to UCLA

One of the wildest weeks in college football is upon us, as the early signing period for 2023 starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. We've already seen a flurry of flipped commitments and notable moves in the transfer portal, but Wednesday's national signing day is when it gets really interesting, as high school prospects declare their choices.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

American hosts McCollum and Siena

Siena Saints (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) at American Eagles (8-2) BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the American Eagles after Javian McCollum scored 23 points in Siena's 76-70 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies. The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. American is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

East Tennessee State hosts Hayes and LSU

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8) at LSU Tigers (10-1) BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU's 89-81 win against the Winthrop Eagles. The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.1 points while shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game

The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team spent Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader, and the Huskies will do the same on Wednesday against Seton Hall. Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill on Sunday morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tip-off that he would not be with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy