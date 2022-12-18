Read full article on original website
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu signs with Ohio State
Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep safety Jayden Bonsu had dozens of scholarship offers that he narrowed down to five schools. The five are Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State and Alabama. He made official visits to Ohio State, Miami and Michigan State. Bonsu eventually announced a commitment to the...
Signing Day 2022: Will Jayden Bonsu Flip From Ohio State to Miami?
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong & Carl Reed discuss whether Jayden Bonsu will be flipping to the Hurricanes, and Ohio State's recruiting class overall.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: NIL impacting recruiting; Georgia scouting report
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen was once again a guest on Ohio State Buckeyes Live, the weekly one hour webcast devoted to OSU football talk. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle. They discussed the impact of name image and likeness on Ohio...
BM5: Bonsu is in! | Debating Ohio State's NIL approach
Who is up for a little National Signing Day drama?. New Jersey safety Jayden Bonsu certainly was. That's been resolved - HE'S IN! - and we attempt to put the rest of an eventful NSD in perspective with our Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter. We dive deep on Ohio State's...
Next Level: In-Depth with Don Callahan
The Early National Signing Period opened on Wednesday morning, which meant Inside Carolina recruiting analyst Don Callahan’s years-long work on the 2023 recruiting class begins to reach its conclusion. In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Callahan joins the show after UNC’s 20 early...
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
UNC-Michigan Photos: Heels Punch Back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina gave a physical Michigan squad a dose of its own medicine, winning 80-76 in the Jumpman Invitational. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside at the Spectrum Center to bring you the full game experience ...
247Sports
Transfer portal: N.C. A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten is drawing big time interest
Last week was a wild ride for the North Carolina A&T Aggies as they were bombarded with news. Commitments, news of the departure of Head Coach Sam Washington, the Celebration Bowl and losing players to the transfer portal. One of the players to enter the transfer portal was Aggie running...
Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
