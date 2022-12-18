ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu signs with Ohio State

Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep safety Jayden Bonsu had dozens of scholarship offers that he narrowed down to five schools. The five are Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State and Alabama. He made official visits to Ohio State, Miami and Michigan State. Bonsu eventually announced a commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Next Level: In-Depth with Don Callahan

The Early National Signing Period opened on Wednesday morning, which meant Inside Carolina recruiting analyst Don Callahan’s years-long work on the 2023 recruiting class begins to reach its conclusion. In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Callahan joins the show after UNC’s 20 early...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Michigan Photos: Heels Punch Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina gave a physical Michigan squad a dose of its own medicine, winning 80-76 in the Jumpman Invitational. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside at the Spectrum Center to bring you the full game experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy