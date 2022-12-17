All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO