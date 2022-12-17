ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Bulls Players 'Directed Frustration' at Zach LaVine During Halftime Exchange

During the Chicago Bulls' 150-136 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine" during a "strong exchange" at halftime, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson asked Bulls head coach Billy Donovan about the confrontation, and he said "confrontation is healthy" and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

10 MLB Contracts That Look Like A Steal After Offseason Spending Spree

The MLB free-agent market has been busy this offseason, with more than $1 billion handed out to the four top-tier shortstops alone, and none of them were even the highest-paid player overall. That honor goes to slugger Aaron Judge. All told, nine contracts in excess of $100 million have been...
Bleacher Report

Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams

The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Tom Browning Dies at Age 62; Former Reds SP Won 1990 World Series, Threw Perfect Game

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning died on Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky. He was 62. We regret the error regarding the incorrect day. It has been corrected. <a href="https://t.co/fUkNRV9AjQ">pic.twitter.com/fUkNRV9AjQ</a>. The Reds released the following statement:. Cincinnati Reds @Reds. <a href="https://t.co/rNwN7A9n7U">pic.twitter.com/rNwN7A9n7U</a>. His former teammate, Barry...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Phillies vs. Rangers Is 1st Sunday Night Game for 2023 MLB Opening Weekend Schedule

The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will be under the national spotlight during the first week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. ESPN announced its Sunday Night Baseball schedule, and the Phillies will travel to face the Rangers for the first broadcast April 2. That means fans will get a first look at the reigning National League champions and a Rangers squad hoping to compete in the American League West.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, Bulls 'Not Seeing Eye to Eye; 'Palpable' Disconnect Felt

All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Red Sox Execs Question Chaim Bloom's Decision-Making Process with 2023 Roster

Some members of the Boston Red Sox front office have questioned the decision-making process of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, according to Joon Lee of ESPN. "One front-office official said Bloom's deliberate process toward making moves—asking many people for their input before making a decision—can put the Red Sox in a position to fall behind, reacting to other teams versus setting the market," Lee added.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy