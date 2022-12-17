Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
Source: Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315M deal with Mets
In a stunning turn, shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed with the Mets on a 12-year, $315 million deal, eschewing a previous agreement with the Giants, a source confirmed.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Matt Carpenter Agrees to Padres Contract After Leaving Yankees in FA
The San Diego Padres agreed to a deal with free-agent utility man Matt Carpenter on Tuesday, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. It's a one-year contract with a 2024 player option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided the financial details:. Carpenter is expected to play first base, left field, right field...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa's Giants Press Conference Postponed over 'Medical Concern'
Carlos Correa's introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was postponed after a "medical concern arose" regarding his physical, according to a report from Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. Per Blum, "One person confirmed that Tuesday's conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bulls Players 'Directed Frustration' at Zach LaVine During Halftime Exchange
During the Chicago Bulls' 150-136 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine" during a "strong exchange" at halftime, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson asked Bulls head coach Billy Donovan about the confrontation, and he said "confrontation is healthy" and...
Bleacher Report
Orioles Wise to Remain Sellers and Invest in Prospects amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors
The Baltimore Orioles outperformed preseason predictions in 2022, finishing above .500 with a 83-79 record, and if their approach to this offseason is any indication, the club appears poised to lean heavier on the formula that got them there. The O's are reportedly listening to trade offers for Jorge Mateo,...
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Contracts That Look Like A Steal After Offseason Spending Spree
The MLB free-agent market has been busy this offseason, with more than $1 billion handed out to the four top-tier shortstops alone, and none of them were even the highest-paid player overall. That honor goes to slugger Aaron Judge. All told, nine contracts in excess of $100 million have been...
Bleacher Report
Justin Verlander Says Signing Mets Contract Was 'Leap of Faith,' Credits Steve Cohen
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander credited owner Steve Cohen at his introductory press conference for his decision to leave the Houston Astros for the New York Mets. "I took a leap of faith, and here we are a few weeks later, and I think that leap...
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams
The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Rangers, Blue Jays, More in Free Agency
Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto has not played since the 2021 season, but he still has interest in free agency. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that three teams are pursuing Conforto. "The Rangers, seeking an impact bat in left field, are among the teams with interest, along with the Mets...
Bleacher Report
Tom Browning Dies at Age 62; Former Reds SP Won 1990 World Series, Threw Perfect Game
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning died on Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky. He was 62. We regret the error regarding the incorrect day. It has been corrected. <a href="https://t.co/fUkNRV9AjQ">pic.twitter.com/fUkNRV9AjQ</a>. The Reds released the following statement:. Cincinnati Reds @Reds. <a href="https://t.co/rNwN7A9n7U">pic.twitter.com/rNwN7A9n7U</a>. His former teammate, Barry...
Bleacher Report
Phillies vs. Rangers Is 1st Sunday Night Game for 2023 MLB Opening Weekend Schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will be under the national spotlight during the first week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. ESPN announced its Sunday Night Baseball schedule, and the Phillies will travel to face the Rangers for the first broadcast April 2. That means fans will get a first look at the reigning National League champions and a Rangers squad hoping to compete in the American League West.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, Bulls 'Not Seeing Eye to Eye; 'Palpable' Disconnect Felt
All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."
Bleacher Report
The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Red Sox Execs Question Chaim Bloom's Decision-Making Process with 2023 Roster
Some members of the Boston Red Sox front office have questioned the decision-making process of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, according to Joon Lee of ESPN. "One front-office official said Bloom's deliberate process toward making moves—asking many people for their input before making a decision—can put the Red Sox in a position to fall behind, reacting to other teams versus setting the market," Lee added.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings GM Monte McNair Expected to Receive New Contract in Early 2023
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to sign general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the new deal will likely be announced in early 2023. McNair is in the final season of a contract he originally signed in September 2020. The Kings have not...
Comments / 0