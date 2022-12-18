Read full article on original website
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — Oregon will begin allowing licensed, regulated use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2023. Ahead of the legal rollout, a Portland company is training facilitators who will be a reassuring presence for people on a trip. They will also create safe spaces in licensed service centers for dosing sessions. Some classes in the six-month, $7,900 course are online but others are in-person. They're held outside Portland in a building resembling a mountain lodge. Researchers believe psilocybin changes the way the brain organizes itself, permitting a user to adopt new attitudes more easily and help overcome depression, PTSD and other issues.
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake warning system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey warned 3 million people about a quake that jolted Northern California's coast. The temblor Tuesday was the biggest test yet to the ShakeAlert system since it launched in 2019. Various phone apps use ShakeAlert data to notify users. But some people say they received an alert while the earthquake was ongoing. A glitch in one app awoke people in San Diego who were more than 600 miles from the shaking. The system represents one of a few earthquake warning technologies run by governments throughout the world.
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
