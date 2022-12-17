Mock car crash educates students aspiring to be first responders

Digital Brief: Dec. 17, 2022 (AM) 02:39

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — Hundreds of Delaware County Technical High School students got out of the classroom and into the field for a unique learning experience Friday morning.

During the school's annual mock accident day, students aspiring to be first responders gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out the scene of two serious car crashes.

In the first scenario, students played the role of three passengers and a drunk driver who lost control and flipped the vehicle upside down in a deadly wreck. In the second scenario, a student played the role of an armed carjacking suspect who fled from police and crashed.

In both scenarios, students acted out the roles of police officers, firefighters and paramedics who responded to the scene. They practiced administering first aid and interviewing witnesses under the supervision of professional first responders.

Police officers from Prospect Park, Trainer Borough and East Lansdowne assisted in the lifelike emergency scenarios, along with firefighters and EMS personnel from Upper Chichester, Prospect Park, Woodlyn, Collingdale, Chester, Parkside and Clifton Heights.