Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Developing: Snow emergencies declared as blizzard of 2022 looms

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snow emergencies are currently being declared in Racine and Kenosha Counties. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for its first blizzard of the new winter season. The City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant have...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergencies for Thursday

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6:00 PM Thursday December 22nd through 6:00 AM Saturday December 24th. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 9:00...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

2022 Kenosha.com Holiday Spirit Contest Winner: Dale and Barbara Wiegele

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha natives Dale and Barbara Wiegele receive countless compliments for their spectacular Christmas display that’s provided over 25 years...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

I-43 southbound overnight closure

Drivers can use Mequon Road, Highway 181 and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21.The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 pm to 4:30 amThis is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project between Silver Spring Drive and Highway 60 (Washington St .) in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. WisDOT asks that drivers use Mequon Road, Highway 181, and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

KUSD Schools closed Thursday due to weather

KUSD will be closed Thursday due to the weather. This closure also includes any school events scheduled for Friday. When schools are closed, no students are expected to report, before and after school activities are canceled, and the Kenosha Senior Center will be closed.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
RACINE, WI

