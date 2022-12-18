Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Developing: Snow emergencies declared as blizzard of 2022 looms
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snow emergencies are currently being declared in Racine and Kenosha Counties. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for its first blizzard of the new winter season. The City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant have...
wlip.com
Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergencies for Thursday
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6:00 PM Thursday December 22nd through 6:00 AM Saturday December 24th. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 9:00...
kenosha.com
2022 Kenosha.com Holiday Spirit Contest Winner: Dale and Barbara Wiegele
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha natives Dale and Barbara Wiegele receive countless compliments for their spectacular Christmas display that’s provided over 25 years...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
I-43 southbound overnight closure
Drivers can use Mequon Road, Highway 181 and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21.The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 pm to 4:30 amThis is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project between Silver Spring Drive and Highway 60 (Washington St .) in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. WisDOT asks that drivers use Mequon Road, Highway 181, and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Kenosha declares snow emergency, parking on streets to be prohibited
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 am Saturday, Dec. 24. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. The city will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
All-fiber internet network expanding to West Bend and Washington County, WI
The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses. Washington County Insider on YouTube. TDS’ plans demonstrate the importance of fast and reliable internet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-43 NB in Ozaukee County
All lanes are blocked on I-43 northbound at Pioneer Road due to a crash in Ozaukee County. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
wlip.com
KUSD Schools closed Thursday due to weather
KUSD will be closed Thursday due to the weather. This closure also includes any school events scheduled for Friday. When schools are closed, no students are expected to report, before and after school activities are canceled, and the Kenosha Senior Center will be closed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
