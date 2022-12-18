Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns

Justin Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game? That spells disaster for the Ravens, who were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns.

When Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, it was a bad omen for the Ravens.

Tucker later had a 50-yard kick blocked.

Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game?

That spells disaster.

An ill-advised decision to go for a first down on a fourth-and-1 in Cleveland's red zone also came back to haunt Baltimore.

The struggling Browns took advantage of these gaffes and escaped with a 13-3 victory in Week 15.

"We did not play well," coach John Harbaugh said. "[We] have to put up more points – bottom line. We have to do things better in terms of moving the ball through the air, making plays in the red zone, not turning the ball over. Those are all things that will cost you a game in December, and that’s what happened."

It was a costly debacle for the Ravens, who fell to 9-5 and are now behind the surging Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Cincinnati is a much-more talented team and should be able to take advantage of this Ravens' setback.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley could not lead the offense and was 17 of 30 for 138 yards with an interception for a dismal 54.6 rating.

In the first half, Huntley completed two passes to a wide receiver — both to Demarcus Robinson — for minus 1 yard.

“We just have to be on the same page, and we just have to make plays at the right time," Huntley said. "We just had some key downs where we didn’t make a play, and it was fourth down, and we had to punt. Definitely, we have to make plays at the right time.”

Huntley was also intercepted on a throw intended for DeSean Jackson on a slant inside the red zone early in the third quarter. The Browns converted that into a touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Donovan Peoples-Jones that extended the lead to 13-3 and the Ravens never recovered.

The Ravens were 0 for 2 inside the red zone.

To add insult to injury, Tucker's 50-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter was blocked by Jordan Elliott.

“I just made it a point to let a number of my teammates know that I felt like this one was on me," Tucker said. "As someone who feels like I am a leader in this locker room, I think that is the example that needs to be set. Anytime any one of us feels like we fall short, we do acknowledge it. We need to be accountable so that we can learn from our mistakes and move on and do everything that we can in our power to be 1-0 next week when Atlanta comes to Baltimore.”

J.K. Dobbins had another solid game for the Ravens and finished with 125 yards on 13 carries. Gus Edwards was also effective and he had 55 yards on 7 carries.

Overall, the Ravens ran for 198 yards but attempted ill-advised passes at key points of the game.

"Some days you are able to get a ton of offense, and you cannot score," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "The ball just did not roll our way today. Obviously, it is on us. You should not rush for 200 yards and have three points.”

Watson, who was playing his first home game in Cleveland, threw for 161 yards with a touchdown.

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 99 yards on 21 carries.

Poor coaching and play-calling doomed the Ravens.

The Ravens could not convert a fourth-and-1 inside the Browns' red zone late in the first quarter. Cleveland took advantage and opened a 3-0 lead on a 47-yard field goal by Cade York.

Tucker tied the game with a 53-yard field goal with 5:31 left in the half.

The Browns regained the lead, 6-3, on a 23-yard kick by York with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Tucker uncharacteristically missed the 48-yard field goal as time expired that would have tied the game.

It was the first time that Tucker missed a kick inside the 50 all season.

"We all have each other’s back, and that is why this is a special team and why we are not going to bat an eye at this one," Tucker said. "We are going to do everything that we can in our power to just go back to work and make the most of our next opportunity when Atlanta comes to town.”