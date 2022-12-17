ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)
  • Elijah Campbell (concussion)
  • Eric Rowe (hamstring)
  • Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip)
  • Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
  • River Cracraft (calf)
  • Erik Ezukanma
  • Elijah Campbell

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ryan Bates (ankle)
  • Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
  • Xavier Rhodes
  • Baylon Spector
  • Tommy Sweeney
  • Dean Marlowe

