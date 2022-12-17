Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (8-5)
- Elijah Campbell (concussion)
- Eric Rowe (hamstring)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip)
- Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
- River Cracraft (calf)
- Erik Ezukanma
Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Ryan Bates (ankle)
- Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
- Xavier Rhodes
- Baylon Spector
- Tommy Sweeney
- Dean Marlowe
