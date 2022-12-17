Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives

If all goes according to plan on Wednesday as the early signing period opens up, it should be a relatively quiet day for Penn State as the Class of 2023 begins to become official. But a pair of lat crystal ball picks filed to 247Sports suggests there could be a commit in the class flipping his decision. Safety Conrad Hussey could be the player to keep a close eye on Wednesday. On Wednesday, two crystal ball picks were filed to 247Sports predicting Hussey will end up with Florida State despite currently being committed to Penn State. The predictions come from 247Sports...

