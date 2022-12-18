The Milaca boys basketball team is heading to the Target Center. Given the opportunity to compete on the same court as the Minnesota Timberwolves, the hometown Wolves couldn’t pass up the chance, as Milaca will head to Minneapolis on Jan. 3 to battle on the hardwood versus the Holdingford Huskers. Setting up the trek down to Target Center, Milaca coach Kaleb Anderson thought it would be a great opportunity for...

MILACA, MN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO