Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the United States Are In Idaho
“Growth.” It’s a word that many people in the Boise area have grown to hate over the last few years. When you apply that word to our area, what sort of thoughts pop into your head?. If we had to take a guess we’re sure the words Californians,...
Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities are concerned about lack of funding for rental programs
BOISE, Idaho — Cassidy Landry loves the color pink – exemplified by a bright pink Christmas tree, with silver and teal ornaments, decorated in her living room. But Landry did not always have a warm and inviting place to live. In fact, she was homeless for 10 months before getting rental assistance from the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities through its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
Post Register
Ada County Emergency Management undergoes ASHER training
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Law enforcement and emergency response crews in Ada County received realistic training on active-shooter, hostile response situations this week. The training involving Ada County Emergency Management took place with Hands-On Training LLC, a company that works to simulate an active shooter situation as real as possible. It took place at Idaho's POST Academy.
Women’s and Children’s Alliance partners with e-bike, scooter vendor
BOISE, Idaho — The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) has served the Treasure Valley for 110 years. The nonprofit offers a secure emergency and transitional shelter program for families. “The program provides safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault," WCA executive director Beatrice Black...
The state of family farms in the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
First responders ‘Shine a Light’ for kids at St. Luke’s Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Children and their families at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital hopefully felt some holiday cheer on Wednesday night as first responders from all throughout the Treasure Valley lit up the sky to show their support. The Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s started this event...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Free House On Boise’s Craigslist Just Needs Land {PICTURES}
Finding affordable housing in Boise has been difficult for the last several years. Everyone is looking for that diamond in the rough meant for them. Maybe you still need to find it. Maybe there's no such thing as a house destined just for you. Or you may be running across it right now.
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Steps Idahoans can take to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
BOISE, Idaho — Boise has had temperatures at or below a hard freeze - a freeze that penetrates the ground, every day for the last week. And temperatures in Boise are expected to drop into the single digits later this week. Freezing temperatures can pose a threat to your...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Post Register
Stranded hunter rescued by Malheur County SAR
Boise, ID — Malheur County Search and Rescue received a call of hunter was stranded Monday night Juntura area of Malheur County. The hunter had a GPS texting device and was able to give dispatch their exact location. Malheur county search and rescue would like to remind you of...
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Three Boise schools temporarily locked down as police investigate fight
BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise School District schools and a private school went into lockdown Monday afternoon as police investigated a fight reported in a park near Borah High School. Fairmont Jr. High School, Morley Nelson Elementary and St. Mark's Catholic School were placed on lockdown during the investigation....
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
Grinch arrested by Canyon County sheriff
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges. According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts. Police say the Grinch was caught on security...
Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise
Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
Meridian couple rescued by snowplow driver after snowshoeing trip
LOWMAN, Idaho — Kim and Mark Nero’s latest snowshoeing trip was certainly memorable — although not for the reasons one might think. “Every time we tried to turn, we ended up getting stuck because the snow was stuck on both sides,” Kim said. On Nov. 29,...
City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter
NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato
From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
