SCL Award Nominations 2023: ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘The Batman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ To Compete For Outstanding Studio Film Score – Complete List
The Society of Composers & Lyricists has unveiled its SCL Award nominees for 2023, naming composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Michael Abels (Nope), Michael Giacchino (The Batman) and John Powell (Don’t Worry Darling) as its contenders for Outstanding Score for a Studio Film. The SCL’s Musical/Comedy Song nominees are as idiosyncratic as they are starry this time around, with such veteran composers as Desplat and Danny Elfman (White Noise) nominated for Musical/Comedy song alongside Bros‘ Billy Eichner and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘s Weird Al Yankovic. Entrants in the Drama/Documentary Song category include recent...
Gabriel Byrne Joins The Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate has begun marketing John Wick: Chapter 4 with a trailer and stills ahead of its re March 2023 release. The creatives behind the franchise have already confirmed that work on a fifth chapter of the John Wick franchise is in the works but the popularity of the character and the deep mythology of the world has already resulted in the birth of a John Wick Cinematic Universe. Two spinoffs within that shared universe, The Continental and Ballerina, are already at various stages of development. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, began production last month and now word of a newsworthy addition to its cast has arrived.
The Hypothetical 2023 Marvel Studios Release Calendar, V5
Following July’s pre-SDCC update to the hypothetical calendar, we thought we were done in 2023, yet here we are with another updated version which will definitely be the last one…right? But as you’ll see, Marvel Studios’ 2023 slate looks quite a bit different than it did pre-SDCC.
Nia Long Said "The Best Man" Cast Owed Fans "The Final Chapters" And Reflected On Her Character's Trajectory Throughout The Franchise
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
‘Black Adam’ Producer Turned Down a ‘The Flash’ Cameo for Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam is quite the mess with the release underwhelming and everything that followed being quite the rollercoaster of emotions for everyone involved. Dwayne Johnson was focused on building a new corner of the DC Extended Universe but surprisingly he avoided involvement with most of the franchise that didn’t quite fit into his own plans.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Finds its Belle-Mere
We’re still waiting for an update on the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. We haven’t had an official casting in some time but luckily enjoyed a recent update by the manga’s creator Eiichiro Oda himself teasing that the project is going to be “amazing” or “great” depending on the translation. Still, the CVs of various actors have given us a few teases of actors that were cast in various smaller roles from the production.
Star Wars Leading Man Shoots Down ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumor
Some time ago a rumor began to make the rounds that an actor who had appeared in a Star Wars project was in the running for a role in Fantastic Four. This rumor, the actual dictionary definition of vagueness, unfortunately, generated a nearly infinite number of follow-up rumors one of which was that Andor star Diego Luna was in the running for Reed Richards. Luna recently addressed those rumors during an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Sith Council on his YouTube channel.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Teases a Film “Fueled by Blood”
Evil Dead is back, and one of the few projects to actually benefit from Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent mismanagement. Originally, the film was set to become an HBO Max original and they didn’t scrap it like some other unlucky projects. Instead, Evil Dead Rise by director Lee Cronin was made a theatrically exclusive release and 2023 will finally give us the return to a much-loved horror franchise.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Almost Weren’t DC Studios’ New Heads
DC Studios will shape the future of an entire franchise with James Gunn and producer Peter Safran at the steering wheel. It’s an exciting prospect to see what the future has in store for the franchise, even as they leave behind some of the landmarks that defined the franchise throughout the last few years. Yet, it seems that they almost weren’t in the leading position as Warner Bros. Discovery had their eyes set on someone else.
Harrison Ford Explains Decision to Join the MCU
Back in October, when rumors first began to circulate that legendary actor Harrison Ford had signed on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it took many fans by surprise. Especially as Ford has starred in franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the former of which he has long grown tired of. Many assumed the actor wouldn’t want to join yet another massive franchise, however, a new interview with Ford has revealed that he was looking to do something different – and the MCU is different for him.
