Back in October, when rumors first began to circulate that legendary actor Harrison Ford had signed on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it took many fans by surprise. Especially as Ford has starred in franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the former of which he has long grown tired of. Many assumed the actor wouldn’t want to join yet another massive franchise, however, a new interview with Ford has revealed that he was looking to do something different – and the MCU is different for him.

2 DAYS AGO