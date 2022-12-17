Read full article on original website
The Rexys: Rory to Brooks to Perez, awards for both sides of the aisle
One can only imagine how awkward the awards ceremony will be with the audience split into separate PGA Tour and LIV Golf sections. The Rexys, however, remain above it all and offer an equal opportunity assessment of the most contentious year in golf. All the Shade Award: Rory McIlroy. No...
Golf Central Podcast: Reacting to ANGC's statement, Tiger's and Charlie's week
Augusta National announced on Tuesday that it would not alter its eligibility criteria in 2023, which will allow for LIV Golf players to compete. In this Golf Central Podcast, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to ANGC's statement. They also take a deep dive into the week that was for Tiger and Charlie Woods, from the injuries to the glaring spotlight.
The Return of 'TPC Impossible': Toughest composite course on PGA Tour in 2022
Arguably the greatest grand opening in modern golf course design took place last year with the unveiling of TPC Impossible. OK, so we’re a lot biased. The composite course that features the most difficult holes from the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, by number, drew more bruised egos than rave reviews, but who’s counting? No other golf course in the world could claim holes from Augusta National, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and Torrey Pines (we hear that course produces some great leaderboards).
