Arguably the greatest grand opening in modern golf course design took place last year with the unveiling of TPC Impossible. OK, so we’re a lot biased. The composite course that features the most difficult holes from the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, by number, drew more bruised egos than rave reviews, but who’s counting? No other golf course in the world could claim holes from Augusta National, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and Torrey Pines (we hear that course produces some great leaderboards).

6 HOURS AGO