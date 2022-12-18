Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
37th Annual TubaChristmas Baltimore event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the past weekend, the Inner Harbor was filled with tuba players of all ages for the 37th annual TubaChristmas Baltimore event. "It was something that was started by Harvey Phillips 49 years ago, and it's all over the world," Event Coordinator, Lisa Schultz said. "It's just to celebrate low brass and the spirit of the season."
Judge gives green light to Harborplace sale, community meetings likely to begin in January
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Both good news and bad news for Downtown Baltimore this month – as Harborplace received the green light to move forward with redevelopment and Pandora announced it will move its North American headquarters to New York City. Documents from Baltimore City Circuit Court show...
Pandora moving North American headquarters out of Baltimore to New York City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Jewelry brand Pandora, whose name has been a fixture on a prominent building in downtown Baltimore, will be moving its North American headquarters out of Baltimore to New York City, according to a news release from the company. Pandora says it is getting $6 million from...
Simple and easy-to-share dishes for gatherings
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't stress over the menu at your holiday party. Prepare simple and easy-to-share dishes for your guests. Area Kitchen Operations Manager from the Cheesecake Factory Matthew McKenna shares a fun recipe. Street Corn Ingredients:. -1 each Corn Cob. -1 Tbsp. Mayonnaise. - 1/2 tsp. Chile-Lime Seasoning.
Howard County Government closed for the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation
Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
$500,000 approved to create plan to redevelop State Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $500,000 grant for the redevelopment of State Center. The money will be used by the Baltimore City Department of Planning to create a redevelopment plan. In August, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced that the state intended to turn over State Center to the city for redevelopment.
Giving pets as gifts this holiday season
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Who doesn't want to find a puppy under their tree on Christmas morning?. But before you put a bow on that little cutie, Dr. Kim Hammond with Falls Road Animal Hospital joins the morning show with a few things to keep in mind.
Mom attends class with diabetic son, despite City schools getting $32M to help hire nurses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother has been going to school with her seven-year-old son, every day, for months. She says she can’t trust her son’s school to manage his medical condition because, even though City Schools received millions of dollars to hire healthcare professionals, there are still not enough nurses.
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
GALLERY | Cold-stunned Sea Turtles recovering at National Aquarium
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium's Animal Health and Rescue teams are busy caring for 25 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, this November. The 13 Kemp's ridley and 12 green sea turtles first spent time stabilizing at the New England Aquarium's Animal Care Center...
Montgomery Co. schools superintendent, board member discuss proposed $3.2 billion budget
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight on Wednesday discussed her proposed $3.2 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget. School officials said the proposed budget is a $235.4 million increase (8%) from FY 2023. Watch the discussion with Shebra Evans,...
WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
