BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the past weekend, the Inner Harbor was filled with tuba players of all ages for the 37th annual TubaChristmas Baltimore event. "It was something that was started by Harvey Phillips 49 years ago, and it's all over the world," Event Coordinator, Lisa Schultz said. "It's just to celebrate low brass and the spirit of the season."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO