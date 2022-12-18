ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

37th Annual TubaChristmas Baltimore event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the past weekend, the Inner Harbor was filled with tuba players of all ages for the 37th annual TubaChristmas Baltimore event. "It was something that was started by Harvey Phillips 49 years ago, and it's all over the world," Event Coordinator, Lisa Schultz said. "It's just to celebrate low brass and the spirit of the season."
Simple and easy-to-share dishes for gatherings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't stress over the menu at your holiday party. Prepare simple and easy-to-share dishes for your guests. Area Kitchen Operations Manager from the Cheesecake Factory Matthew McKenna shares a fun recipe. Street Corn Ingredients:. -1 each Corn Cob. -1 Tbsp. Mayonnaise. - 1/2 tsp. Chile-Lime Seasoning.
Howard County Government closed for the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation

Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
$500,000 approved to create plan to redevelop State Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $500,000 grant for the redevelopment of State Center. The money will be used by the Baltimore City Department of Planning to create a redevelopment plan. In August, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced that the state intended to turn over State Center to the city for redevelopment.
Giving pets as gifts this holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Who doesn't want to find a puppy under their tree on Christmas morning?. But before you put a bow on that little cutie, Dr. Kim Hammond with Falls Road Animal Hospital joins the morning show with a few things to keep in mind.
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
GALLERY | Cold-stunned Sea Turtles recovering at National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium's Animal Health and Rescue teams are busy caring for 25 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, this November. The 13 Kemp's ridley and 12 green sea turtles first spent time stabilizing at the New England Aquarium's Animal Care Center...
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD

