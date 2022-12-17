Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
MMAmania.com
Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw
Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
MMAmania.com
End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update
First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier would ‘absolutely’ fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia
After weeks of Paulo Costa telling everyone repeatedly that he hadn’t signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker in Australia, the UFC announced that Costa vs. Whittaker was off the card. The news wasn’t a shock to anyone keeping track of Costa’s contractual situation with the UFC, but it did seem to catch Whittaker by surprise.
MMAmania.com
PFL announces women’s featherweight competitors for 2023 ‘Challenger Series’
Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the latest batch of mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants for the return of its upcoming “Challenger Series” which gets underway on Jan. 27 and streams every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s middleweight aspirations: ‘We want to see you win a fight at your weight class’
Chael Sonnen isn’t a legend of the sport because of his records or accomplishments inside the cage, but because he was one of the first fighters to fundamentally understand what makes fans care about fighting, and how to promote a cage match properly. As such, he’s probably the perfect person to break down Conor McGregor’s latest statement about eventually competing at middleweight.
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: Nate Diaz ‘wants to have a boxing match with me after the KSI fight’
Dillon Danis appeared on The MMA Hour this week to promote his upcoming January boxing match with KSI, and it resulted in the most mutually antagonistic interview we’ve ever witnessed. Host Ariel Helwani was quick to criticize Danis for his past two years of online trolling, and Danis reacted by continuing to troll Helwani in person.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC jacks up pay-per-view prices — again! — in 2023
It’s never been more expensive to keep up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reports that UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events will now cost an addition $5, as the price has been raised from $74.99 to $79.99 per event. That’s just a year after the previous $5 bump, which brought an event up from $69.99 to the current $74.99.
MMAmania.com
Bellator and RIZIN targeting second cross-promotion event stateside
Bellator MMA and RIZIN will stage a historical event this New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31, 2022) that will see five of each promotion’s best battle one another in a one-night spectacle inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout pitting A.J....
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’
Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
MMAmania.com
Patient Sean O’Malley ‘literally just grappling’ while ‘dorks’ Sterling and Cejudo battle for UFC title
Sean O’Malley is known for his striking and to date, his bantamweight hands have turned in an impressive 11 knockouts in 16 wins. But if “Suga” wants to have a legitimate chance at capturing the 135-pound title he’ll need to prepare himself for two of the division’s best wrestlers in current champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Henry Cejudo.
MMAmania.com
PFL: ‘Everybody was happy’ with PPV debut results on ESPN+
Professional Fighters League (PFL) closed out 2022 with a bang and became a pay-per-view (PPV) product in the process. The 2022 PFL Championship took place this past month (Nov. 2022) and saw the promotion officially debut with a PPV portion of an event on ESPN+ for $49.99. Seven fights were featured on the main card for purchase, including all six tournament championship finals. Despite all prior events being free to watch in their entirety on ESPN+ by itself, PFL President, Ray Sefo, shared positive results without giving actual numbers.
Comments / 0