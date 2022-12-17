Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley for inactive Quentin Grimes (ankle) on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Toronto Raptors. Quickley will make his first start this season after Quentin Grimes was ruled out with an ankle ailment. In 28.9 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Quickley to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 11.5...
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
numberfire.com
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) active and starting for Clippers on Wednesday, John Wall to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie jackson (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson will make his 30th start this season after sitting out two games with Achilles soreness. In a role with a minutes restriction, our models project Jackson to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
