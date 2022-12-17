ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
