Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) playing Wednesday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers power forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Trail Blazers previously listed Eubanks as probable. He started against the Thunder on Monday with Jusuf Nurkic unavailable, but he's expected to return to a bench role Wednesday with Nurkic back. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Jayson Tatum (personal) on Wednesday for inactive Marcus Smart (illness)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Tatum will make his return after Boston's star sat out one game for personal reasons. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Tatum to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Tatum's projection includes 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
numberfire.com
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starting Monday, Isaiah Joe rejoins Thunder bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) is in the starting lineup Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out for a second straight game due to a lower back contusion, but he was upgraded to questionable on Monday and then cleared to play. Isaiah Joe is returning to the second unit for Oklahoma City after filling in with the starters.
Comments / 0