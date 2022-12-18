ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 10.3...
Drew Eubanks (hip) playing Wednesday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers power forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Trail Blazers previously listed Eubanks as probable. He started against the Thunder on Monday with Jusuf Nurkic unavailable, but he's expected to return to a bench role Wednesday with Nurkic back. numberFire's models...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starting Monday, Isaiah Joe rejoins Thunder bench

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) is in the starting lineup Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out for a second straight game due to a lower back contusion, but he was upgraded to questionable on Monday and then cleared to play. Isaiah Joe is returning to the second unit for Oklahoma City after filling in with the starters.
