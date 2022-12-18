JC Defensive Back Matthew Littlejohn Commits to Cal

Cal continues to look for immediate help in the secondary as indicated by the commitment of junior college defensive back Matthew Littlejohn on Saturday.

Littlejohn, 6-foot, 180-pounder at Citrus College in Glendora, Calif., can play either safety or cornerback, and he announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the 2023.

He joins two defensive backs transfers from four-year schools -- former Colorado cornerback Kaylin Moore and ex-UNLV corner Nohl Williams -- that have committed to play for Cal in 2023.

A number of players in the transfer portal are visiting Cal this weekend, so there may be more transfers added to Cal's 2023 roster.

Littlejohn, who attended John Paul Stevens High School in San Antonio, Texas, chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Kansas and Illinois among others.

This past season, Littlejohn had 51 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The most important defensive back Cal will lose is starting safety Daniel Scott, so Littlejohn is likely to compete for playing time at that spot.

