MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com
End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update
First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com
Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw
Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMAmania.com
Watch Alex Pereira casually destroy Bas Rutten’s leg kick record — but fall short of mighty Joe Rogan
Former UFC champion and three-time King of Pancrase, Bas Rutten, held the PowerKube kicking record in Karate Combat ... right up until UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira got his turn ahead of Karate Combat 37 last weekend in Orlando, Florida. The results speak for themselves. Pereira hit 90987 on his...
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier would ‘absolutely’ fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia
After weeks of Paulo Costa telling everyone repeatedly that he hadn’t signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker in Australia, the UFC announced that Costa vs. Whittaker was off the card. The news wasn’t a shock to anyone keeping track of Costa’s contractual situation with the UFC, but it did seem to catch Whittaker by surprise.
MMAmania.com
PFL announces women’s featherweight competitors for 2023 ‘Challenger Series’
Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the latest batch of mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants for the return of its upcoming “Challenger Series” which gets underway on Jan. 27 and streams every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.
MMAmania.com
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
MMAmania.com
Oddsmakers reveal Amanda Nunes and Alexander Volkanovski as biggest favorites to come out of 2023 as UFC champions
It’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay on top. 2022 is coming to a close and the mixed martial arts (MMA) calendar provided fans with some truly unforgettable moments during the most important fights. New Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions are crowned every year, but 2022 was the year of the comeback.
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s middleweight aspirations: ‘We want to see you win a fight at your weight class’
Chael Sonnen isn’t a legend of the sport because of his records or accomplishments inside the cage, but because he was one of the first fighters to fundamentally understand what makes fans care about fighting, and how to promote a cage match properly. As such, he’s probably the perfect person to break down Conor McGregor’s latest statement about eventually competing at middleweight.
MMAmania.com
Patient Sean O’Malley ‘literally just grappling’ while ‘dorks’ Sterling and Cejudo battle for UFC title
Sean O’Malley is known for his striking and to date, his bantamweight hands have turned in an impressive 11 knockouts in 16 wins. But if “Suga” wants to have a legitimate chance at capturing the 135-pound title he’ll need to prepare himself for two of the division’s best wrestlers in current champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Henry Cejudo.
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: Nate Diaz ‘wants to have a boxing match with me after the KSI fight’
Dillon Danis appeared on The MMA Hour this week to promote his upcoming January boxing match with KSI, and it resulted in the most mutually antagonistic interview we’ve ever witnessed. Host Ariel Helwani was quick to criticize Danis for his past two years of online trolling, and Danis reacted by continuing to troll Helwani in person.
MMAmania.com
Bellator and RIZIN targeting second cross-promotion event stateside
Bellator MMA and RIZIN will stage a historical event this New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31, 2022) that will see five of each promotion’s best battle one another in a one-night spectacle inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout pitting A.J....
MMAmania.com
UFC just uploaded slow-motion highlights of Paddy Pimblett getting lit up by Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett insists his UFC 282 victory over Jared Gordon “wasn’t close” and is starting to get “annoyed” by all the fans and pundits who claim “Flash” was robbed by inept judges, including the one who is currently under review by a reciprocating athletic commission.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC jacks up pay-per-view prices — again! — in 2023
It’s never been more expensive to keep up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reports that UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events will now cost an addition $5, as the price has been raised from $74.99 to $79.99 per event. That’s just a year after the previous $5 bump, which brought an event up from $69.99 to the current $74.99.
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’
Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
