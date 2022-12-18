(KMAland) -- South Dakota (5-7, 1-0) rolled to an 82-59 win over Kansas City (4-8, 0-1) in women’s college basketball action on Monday. Rain Green had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists while Manna Mensah had 13 points in the defeat. Machia Mullens contributed four points and seven rebounds.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO