Maxwell scores 23, No. 22 Gonzaga women beat Montana 82-67
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 23 points and Kaylynne Truong added 18 and the pair combined to hit nine of Gonzaga’s 12 3-pointers and the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs beat Montana 82-67. Maxwell made 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Truong finished with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Maxwell converted a three-point play to spark a 7-0 opening run and McKayla Williams made to free throws to give Gonzaga a 15-6 lead midway through the first quarter and the Bulldogs never trailed. Carmen Gfeller had 22 points and eight rebounds for Montana and Sammy Fatkin added 21 points and five steals. Libby Stump scored 14.
Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for USC and Reese Dixon-Waters also scored 10 points for USC. Isaiah Rivera made two free throws to give the Rams a one-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer to give USC the lead for good with 2:07 left in the first and spark a 22-5 run that spanned halftime and made it 46-30 with 14:40 to go in the game. USC (10-3) has won six games in a row. Patrick Cartier led the Rams with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
