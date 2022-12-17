Pat Dooley's Six Pack: Quick reactions to Florida's near-shutout loss vs OSU

This wasn’t the way anybody in orange and blue wanted the season to end. Even if a lot of the Gator Nation is happy it’s just over.

Florida’s first game ever in the state of Nevada turned into a mess. It was vulgar in Vegas and we all know that a lot of things happen there that need to be forgotten.

This was one of them.

Florida came really close to being shut out for the first time in 435 consecutive games, the longest streak in college football.

Oregon State capped off a memorable season with a 30-3 win. One team looked like it wanted to be there. One team looked like its best players stayed home.

This edition of Pat Dooley’s Six Pack finishes off a bad season.

Yeah, I can see people who want to question Billy Napier kicking a field goal...

… down 30 with 37 seconds left to play. But at the same time, you don’t want to get shut out and Florida was facing fourth-and-forever and couldn’t protect the quarterback.

I told everybody this was a bad match-up before so many players decided not to play. Oregon State was a team with a goal – to win 10 games for the third time in school history. Florida was just playing out the season.

This isn’t just on Jack Miller. What did anybody expect from a guy who has not taken a snap at UF or taken a snap this season? This was simply a good and motivated team dominating an average unmotivated team.

On a list of the worst offensive bowl performances in UF history...

… the second quarter of this one would have to be right up there. Florida had two yards – TWO! – and it looked as if Oregon State realized there wasn’t much Jack Miller could do to hurt them.

It didn’t help the offense that the Gators were going with a quarterback who had never thrown a pass in a Gator uniform. But the bigger question was why a team that ran the ball so well all season was limited to 25 rushing yards in the first half. Was O’Cyrus Torrence that good?

It didn’t get better in the third quarter

Florida had five yards. The game was pretty much decided by another woeful third quarter, which has been the issue too often this season. Florida finished the season being outscored 99-58.

But really, the first Oregon State drive of the half. The Gators came out with some momentum after blocking a field goal to end the first half. And it looked like the Gators were going to get a three-and-out to start the half. Instead, the Beavers converted a fake punt and drove to take a 17-0 lead.

And then, it got ugly

Jeremy Crawshaw took too long to get a punt off and was blocked leading to a short-field touchdown. Ben Gulbrason, who was pulled after the second possession to give senior Tristan Gabbia a few series, started looking like he was a star in the making.

Florida never figured out how to run the ball.

The Gators were stuffed again on a fourth-down try and finished the game going 5-for-14 on third down. The thing about Anthony Richardson was that – no matter how angry he would make you – you always had a chance.

Two stats that stand out

Florida’s inability to run the ball and the penalties. Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne carried the ball 19 times for 28 yards. That seems like a typo. Florida’s rushing game was simply a pile of bodies as the Gators had a season-low 39 yards rushing.

And those penalties. You could blame it on all of the players being out, but these were being committed by players who have been starting all year. In this game, it was 11-for-82. There’s a pattern here.

In the last three games, Florida had 28 penalties for 219 yards. That’s not good. And they lost them all.

The loss means that Florida finishes 6-7 and has had back-to-back losing seasons

The last time that happened was in 1978 (4-7) and ’79 (0-10-1). And that was the only time it had happened since 1947.

And we talk about this being a historically bad defense. Now that season is official. Florida allowed the most first downs (296), most yards (5,343) and most points (375) in the history of the program.

