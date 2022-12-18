Read full article on original website
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Geary County Health Department will serve as a warming shelter
Geary County Public Health Department will be open to the public as a 24-hour warming shelter for the upcoming winter storm. Shelter Start Time will be 8 a.m. Wednesday with Shelter End Time Noon on Friday. The locationis 1212 W. Ash St. in Junction City. The shelter does not provide...
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
Use caution when driving on slick roadways
Geary County Emergency Management said that they have had several reports of roadways being slick on I-70 and K18. Accidents are already occurring. Please slow down. Take your time. If you do not need to be out then please stay home.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
Prepare for a blast of artic weather
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that the potential for several inches of accumulating snow continues to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday. Focus less on the exact amount of snow, and more on the fact that even just a few inches will cause significant impacts when combined with 35-45 mph wind gusts and wind chills -30 degrees or lower.
Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
‘No immediate danger of collapse’ found in Manhattan apartment complex
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department released its findings from their investigation into complaints of possible code violations at a local apartment complex. The MFD reports its Risk Reduction Division was notified via social media of possible code violations at Royal Towers located at 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. Code inspectors visited the apartment complex […]
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Police ask for help to ID suspects who robbed Money Zone
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to ID suspects. Just after 5a.m. December 13, two unknown subjects broke into and stole a large amount of money from Money Zone, 314 East Chestnut, in Junction City, according to a media release from police.
Students support Valley View Senior Life residents
On Wednesday, Spring Valley Elementary students made 60 Christmas gift bags for residents at Valley View Senior Life. In addition, I.C.A.R.E. donated 25 pair of Bombas Socks.
