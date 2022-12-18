Read full article on original website
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Lubbock on Wednesday, Dec. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) in Lubbock. According to a press release, the candlelight vigil takes place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.
Dr. Binks shares holiday thoughts
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks said you can keep making health progress while enjoying holiday meals, treats and more. According to Dr. Binks, the key is to find ways to focus on health during the holidays and having fun with family traditions. You can find Dr. Binks at the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. You can reach the NMHI 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
Adventure Park is having Christmas in the Park
LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to have some holiday fun. Adventure Park announced it will host “Christmas in the Park.” The event will also have ice skating. Adventure Park also said there is so much for the whole family to do during the holiday break. Adventure Park is located at 5110 29th Drive. You can also reach them at 806-793-7275 or on Facebook: ADVENTURE PARK.
Congratulationsto our Casey Carpet One Teacher of the
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Kim Creighton. She is the 5th grade Dual Language teacher at McWhorter Elementary in Lubbock ISD. She says this is a rewarding career that pays off with time and effort. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jacks and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
Mukewater Outfitters is hosting the Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event
LUBBOCK, Texas—This was a shopping experience the men will enjoy. Attendees will be handed a beer, a personal shopper will be assigned to you and your gifts will even be gift wrapped. Sound too good to be true? The Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event at KK’s Corner Mall is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information: @MukewaterOutfitters @kkscornermall.
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
Christmas party: Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
LUBBOCK, Texas— I attended the Christmas party for patients and their families from the Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology clinic. I spent some time with four kids and was honored to hear their stories.
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
Haven Animal Care Shelter host Annual Christmas event
LUBBOCK, Texas- Haven Animal Care Shelter host annual Christmas for the animals, giving the community a chance to come to the shelter, bring a gift and even adopt. Director Dr. Brenda Wilbanks says Christmas brings cheer to not only people but animals as well. “They get to see people, and...
Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store, family owned and operated since 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hobbytown is Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store. It offers toys, games, Legos, remote control hobbies and plastic models. This is a great store to buy from for those on your Christmas list; all while supporting local. They are located at 5610 Frankford Ave or find them on Facebook: Hobbytown Lbk.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
SPEC’s Operation Round Up gives back $265K to its communities served in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) announced its Operation Round Up provided $265,000 back to the communities it serves in 2022. “The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants. Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants. At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more,” a press release from SPEC said.
Technology Tuesday (11/08/2022), Flytographer
LUBBOCK, Texas — Selfies are okay sometimes but what if you want something better for your vacation photos? Here’s Flytographer. Use the video player to see more.
Bonnie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Bonnie as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday December 20. Reach out to LAS to adopt Bonnie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bonnie!
Lubbock stores, restaurants and businesses open on Christmas Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you waited for the last minute or forgot anything on your holiday shopping, don’t worry too much. While many businesses and retailers may be closed, some places in the Lubbock area said they will be open on Christmas Eve. EverythingLubbock.com confirmed the following businesses...
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
