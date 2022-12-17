Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
Related
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Ten-mile detour causes problems and frustration for residents
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local officials in the Poconos are calling on PennDOT for answers after a part of Route 611, connecting Delaware Water Gap and Portland, was closed for the second time this year causing a ten-mile detour. Back in April, a stretch of Route 611 was shut down for nearly […]
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PHOTOS: Ringtown’s ‘Operation Santa’ parade
RINGTOWN – Joined by the Ringtown Valley Fire Company, Shenandoah Community Ambulance, and Union Township Police, the jolly old elf continued his tour of the region today. Santa Claus made his way down Main Street in Ringtown Sunday afternoon, waving to onlookers and passing out candy canes along the way.
Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
Bridge inspection to cause lane restriction on I-80
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a bridge inspection will cause a lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80) on Tuesday in two counties. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, December 20, one of their crews will inspect a bridge that spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River, in Union and Northumberland […]
PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
skooknews.com
Tractor Trailer Snaps Pole and Damages Front of Port Clinton Hotel
A tractor trailer damaged the front of a restaurant in Port Clinton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am, Saturday, along Route 61 when a tractor trailer veered into a utility pole and destroyed the front porch Port Clinton Hotel restaurant. The truck came to a stop nearly missing...
Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
firefighternation.com
PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department
David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two firefighters injured at scene of Humboldt crash
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – Two Hazle Township firefighters were injured when a vehicle struck their vehicle as they arrived at another crash. The original crash, a reported accident with possible entrapment, happened around 7:30am Friday on Route 924 near Oak Ridge Road, the Hazle Township Fire Co. said in a release.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries reported in Brandonville crash
BRANDONVILLE – No one was hurt when a van slid on ice and struck a tree in this East Union Township village Monday evening. Crews were called to Dombrowski Lane and Trailer Road in the village just before 6:00pm. Fire officials at the scene said a Ford Transit van...
Scranton seafood shopping rush for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — At a market in Scranton, the shoppers are as cold as the fresh fish on ice. But Ed Desmet from Newfoundland doesn't mind. He's one step closer to a hot meal he's been waiting all year to eat, and he's not waiting for the weekend. "We're...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
Comments / 0