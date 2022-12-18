ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers

Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland

SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police race to MLK Library in San Jose after reports of armed suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed suspect in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF Castro club owners beef up security ahead of New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO - Bar and club owners are preparing for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. And top of mind is security. They said a recent mass shooting targeting a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado hits close to home. On Wednesday night, people from a dozen businesses attended what organizers call...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro shakes in 2.9 earthquake

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey first reported that a magnitude 3.1 quake hit northeast of San Leandro around 8:34 a.m. However, USGS later downgraded the quake to a magnitude 2.9. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7 displaced in San Francisco Noe Valley fire

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Noe Valley on Wednesday morning, which investigators said was caused by heater in the wall that overheated. The fire at Castro and Elizabeth street was contained by 6:30 a.m.; it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles East Bay

UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered 1.5 miles from Union City, and 3.4 miles from Hayward. The...
UNION CITY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in Sacramento to distribute over 20,000 toys

Providing toys to more than 5,000 children in need. Sacramento, Calif. – Over 20,000 toys will be distributed to more than 5,000 underprivileged children in Sacramento thanks to The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The program has been a Salvation Army tradition since 1979 and has helped bring Christmas...
SACRAMENTO, CA

