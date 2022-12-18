Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit grants Christmas wish, furnishes home for previously homeless East Bay family
Thanks to a local nonprofit and previously homeless mother now has a furnished apartment that she received from the mayor of Richmond.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers
Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. blizzards causes some Bay Area delays and cancellations
Early Thursday morning, San Francisco International Airport had 11 canceled flights, Oakland had nine and San Jose had 8, with dozens more delays. Zak Sos reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland
SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
KTVU FOX 2
Police race to MLK Library in San Jose after reports of armed suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed suspect in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told...
KTVU FOX 2
SF Castro club owners beef up security ahead of New Year's Eve
SAN FRANCISCO - Bar and club owners are preparing for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. And top of mind is security. They said a recent mass shooting targeting a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado hits close to home. On Wednesday night, people from a dozen businesses attended what organizers call...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KTVU FOX 2
Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. winter 'bomb cyclone' causes some Bay Area flight delays, cancellations
SAN FRANCISCO - A Christmas week winter "bomb cyclone" of blizzards, downpours and flooding across some of the United States is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, with the Bay Area mostly being spared from the stormy conditions. But those flying from California to the most affected areas – the Plains,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro shakes in 2.9 earthquake
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey first reported that a magnitude 3.1 quake hit northeast of San Leandro around 8:34 a.m. However, USGS later downgraded the quake to a magnitude 2.9. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot.
KTVU FOX 2
7 displaced in San Francisco Noe Valley fire
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Noe Valley on Wednesday morning, which investigators said was caused by heater in the wall that overheated. The fire at Castro and Elizabeth street was contained by 6:30 a.m.; it...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles East Bay
UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered 1.5 miles from Union City, and 3.4 miles from Hayward. The...
rosevilletoday.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in Sacramento to distribute over 20,000 toys
Providing toys to more than 5,000 children in need. Sacramento, Calif. – Over 20,000 toys will be distributed to more than 5,000 underprivileged children in Sacramento thanks to The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The program has been a Salvation Army tradition since 1979 and has helped bring Christmas...
