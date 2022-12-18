Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates
(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
Is Illinois population still shrinking?
(WTVO) — Illinois residents will learn Thursday if people are continuing to leave the state. Dec. 22 is the day the latest U.S. Census data on population are released. Data shows that in the past 10 years, the Illinois population has dipped by 400,000 people. Illinois lost 18,000 people in 2020, according to the Census […]
ourquadcities.com
SAL Community Services receives over $1M for early care and family programming
SAL Community Services has been awarded nearly $1.2 million from the Illinois State Board of Education for its Prevention Initiative program. The three-year grant will go into effect January 1 and will bring programming to 112 children and families in SAL’s birth-to-three classrooms at its child care centers in Illinois and licensed home care settings. SAL’s Prevention Initiative program provides services and resources to expectant parents and families with children up to three years old to support healthy social and emotional development.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
foxillinois.com
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois to receive more than $250 million for broadband expansion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is set to receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars in grants from the federal government to expand the reaches of broadband internet in the state. In a news conference hosted by the White House Tuesday, federal officials announced Illinois has been...
edglentoday.com
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Illinois workers successful in eliminating union representation at their workplace
Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25, was one-sided with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ourquadcities.com
Bustos to leave archives to 2 Illinois institutions
Following her 10 years serving in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) will leave her collection of artifacts and papers from her time in office to be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos (who attended Illinois College) is also establishing the...
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois metro areas’ unemployment rates among worst in U.S.
Illinois’ metro areas already face unemployment problems, with some of the nation’s worst rates. They could be hit harder by a recession than other places in the nation. Just as Illinois’ statewide unemployment rate – now notching 4.6 percent – is the highest in the nation, many of Illinois’ major cities are suffering from nation-leading unemployment rates.
wsiu.org
State Farm accused of covert racial discrimination in claims processing
A Black Illinois homeowner claims State Farm practices covert racial discrimination in how it processes claims. “State Farm does not treat its Black and white homeowners insurance policyholders equally,” states a federal lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Huskey of Matteson in south suburban Chicago. The filing claims the Bloomington-based company...
1470 WMBD
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
977wmoi.com
Expanded Bereavement Leave Rights Take Effect Jan. 1
The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect on January 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the State. As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Act. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child...
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
Grab The Money: Multiple Unclaimed $100K Illinois Lottery Prizes
Let's say, for the purposes of illustration, that you snagged yourself a big-money Illinois lottery jackpot (although it's unlikely given the odds, it's fun to think about). I mean an over-six-figures kind of big jackpot. Other than being completely unaware of your win, can you think of any possible scenario...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois has holiday edition of safety campaign
The Illinois Department of Transportation has delivered “It’s Not a Game: Holiday Edition,” a new seasonal version of its multimedia safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities on Illinois roads. “It is the most wonderful time of the year and the happiest season of all, but...
