Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Jacob Warren Talks Decision on Future

Tennessee Football tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how he is handling bowl prep and his decision on whether or not to return to Tennessee. Warren was noncommittal on his decision, noting he is intently focused on the bowl game at the moment,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Nico Iamaleava Already Showing Off His ‘Raw Skills’ and ‘Arm Talent’

It’s not every day that the Tennessee football program welcomes the second-ranked overall prospect in the entire recruiting class to town. However, with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, that’s been the exact case this week in Knoxville. The highly-touted quarterback officially made his practice debut last week as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Local lineman inks with Tennessee

A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How One Early Enrollee Is Already Impressing Josh Heupel

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel raved about the initial results that he is getting from Tennessee’s 15 early enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class. From quarterback Nico Iamaleava to linebacker Arion Carter, there’s plenty to be impressed with. One player, though, has already stood out to Heupel specifically...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Receiver Returning For Senior Season

Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy is returning to Knoxville for his senior season, the Southern Cal transfer told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Without a doubt, I’ll be coming back next year,” McCoy said. “As far as a role, just be the best teammate I can be and continue to grind and work and do whatever I can to help win games.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Dominated Austin Peay

Tennessee capped off its pre conference play with a dominant, 86-44, victory over Austin Peay at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. The Vols jumped out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back cruising to the victory over the instate foe. In Tennessee’s last game before SEC play, Santiago Vescovi broke...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Resuming Home-And-Home With Wisconsin In 2023

Tennessee basketball will face Wisconsin during the 2023-24 basketball season, head coach Rick Barnes shared on Vol Calls Monday night. The Vols will travel to Madison for the second matchup in a home-and-home series with Wisconsin. The official date hasn’t been announced nor has the game been added to Tennessee’s official schedule. If you don’t remember the first matchup in the series its for good reason.
MADISON, WI
rockytopinsider.com

Where Vols Stand in Latest Bracketology After Weekend Loss

Tennessee Basketball is fresh off a Top-10 loss to the Arizona Wildcats over the weekend. After the road loss, the Vols dropped just two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the AP Top-25 Poll. The Vols and Wildcats fought for a full 40 minutes, as neither team ever...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Hanging In Top 10 In Dec. 19 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball dropped two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the Dec. 19 AP Poll after Arizona ended its eight-game winning streak Saturday night in Tucson. Tennessee is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the poll this week. The Vols were off in the midweek due to finals before...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Tennessee DC Tim Banks Said Ahead Of Orange Bowl

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Vols’ bowl practice and Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. It was an up-and-down regular season for Tennessee’s defense that included impressive performances against LSU, Kentucky and Vanderbilt but also a costly abysmal performance against South Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Santiago Vescovi Achieves Milestone Against Arizona

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Vols’ 75-70 loss to Arizona on Sunday night. Vescovi entered the night with 995 career points through three years and change on Rocky Top, and the sharpshooter scored his fifth point on a made free throw early in the second half. Vescovi got on the board in a hurry against the Wildcats, hitting a three-pointer within the first 80 seconds of the contest.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Former Coalfield Standout Named to All-American Team in FCS

Jackson, McKinney Tabbed as Stats Perform FCS All-Americans. Richmond, Ky. – Redshirt senior linebacker Matthew Jackson and redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney were named Third-Team Stats Perform FCS All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. Jackson led the Colonel defense with 87 tackles this season while also registering 7.5 tackles for...
RICHMOND, KY
wpln.org

Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents

Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

