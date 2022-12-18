Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Vols’ 75-70 loss to Arizona on Sunday night. Vescovi entered the night with 995 career points through three years and change on Rocky Top, and the sharpshooter scored his fifth point on a made free throw early in the second half. Vescovi got on the board in a hurry against the Wildcats, hitting a three-pointer within the first 80 seconds of the contest.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO