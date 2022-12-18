LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) announced its Operation Round Up provided $265,000 back to the communities it serves in 2022. “The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants. Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants. At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more,” a press release from SPEC said.

