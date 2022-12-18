Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
everythinglubbock.com
TTUHSC School of Nursing celebrates its 2022 fall graduates
LUBBOCK, Texas — Commencement exercises were held on Saturday, December 17, at United Supermarkets Arena for latest graduates from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing. According to a press release from the TTUHSC, there were 465 candidates for graduation, including the first students from...
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
KCBD
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System receives “Magnet®” redesignation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, UMC Health System announced it received “Magnet®” recognition for a second time since joining in 2018. According to a press release from UMC Health System, the Magnet Recognition Program® recognizes top health care organizations in the nation for achieving nursing excellence.
everythinglubbock.com
SPEC’s Operation Round Up gives back $265K to its communities served in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) announced its Operation Round Up provided $265,000 back to the communities it serves in 2022. “The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants. Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants. At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more,” a press release from SPEC said.
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Texas Tech football signs Top 25 class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced the addition of 27 high school signees and two transfers to its 2023 early signing class on Wednesday. The Red Raiders added eleven offensive players, 14 defensive players, and two athletes. The class is ranked No. 23 by Rivals and 247Sports. “This is one of the highest-ranked classes we’ve […]
everythinglubbock.com
Technology Tuesday (10/11/2022), cyber security awareness
LUBBOCK, Texas — 2FA or 2-factor authentication seems like such a pain? Is it worth it? Is it even enough? Michael Strong with Blue Layer IT helps us understand it better. Use the video player to see.
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Binks shares holiday thoughts
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks said you can keep making health progress while enjoying holiday meals, treats and more. According to Dr. Binks, the key is to find ways to focus on health during the holidays and having fun with family traditions. You can find Dr. Binks at the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. You can reach the NMHI 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
KCBD
‘I wasn’t even supposed to live:’ Red Raider graduates after suffering traumatic brain injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage this weekend for the winter round of graduation. Those steps were especially momentous for one graduate, who doctors said would never walk or talk again. Blake Hyland, 23, crossed the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena, nine years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
everythinglubbock.com
Cardinal’s Sport has TTU Bowl Game attire
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s bowl time for our Red Raiders. What better way to support our team than bowl game gear. These bowl game shirts will make a great gift for those on your shopping list. Stop by at 6524 Slide Road and visit their website for hours and more: mycardinalssports.com.
abc7amarillo.com
Parents suing West Texas schools over racism, demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
everythinglubbock.com
National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Lubbock on Wednesday, Dec. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) in Lubbock. According to a press release, the candlelight vigil takes place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.
How to watch Coach Mike Leach memorial service
The memorial memorial service for Mike Leach, former Texas Tech Head Football Coach and more recently Mississippi State coach, will be Tuesday afternoon.
College Media Network
UH football adds former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith through transfer portal
Former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith will transfer to Houston for the 2023 college football season, he announced on his Instagram. Smith, who started for the Red Raiders against the Cougars’ in their second game of the 2022 season, tossed 36 completions for 350 passing yards and two touchdowns including the game winning 9-yard rushing touchdown in double overtime.
everythinglubbock.com
Mukewater Outfitters is hosting the Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event
LUBBOCK, Texas—This was a shopping experience the men will enjoy. Attendees will be handed a beer, a personal shopper will be assigned to you and your gifts will even be gift wrapped. Sound too good to be true? The Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event at KK’s Corner Mall is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information: @MukewaterOutfitters @kkscornermall.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
