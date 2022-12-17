Read full article on original website
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Oklahoma football: OU’s top 2023 recruit becomes a Sooner next month
Chances are, one of the first signed letters of intent faxed back to the Oklahoma football office on Wednesday will be from 2023 recruit Jackson Arnold. Arnold, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class nationally and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, has been 100 percent committed to the Sooners since giving his verbal pledge to head coach Brent Venables almost a year ago to the day.
Women's Hoops Primed For Jumpman Showdown With Florida
CHARLOTTE – Winners of six straight games, No. 23/18 Oklahoma is primed for the marquee game of its non-conference schedule as it travels to the Jumpman Invitational to take on (--/RV) Florida (11-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN 2 with Eric Frede, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Brian Brinkley and Kevin Henry will call the action.
Early signing day: Tracking Oklahoma schools, local football stars
The early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle starts Wednesday, sending Oklahoma's top athletes to premier schools.
Why 4-Star DB Makari Vickers Says Oklahoma's Season 'Definitely Lights a Fire In Me'
The Tallahassee product will sign with OU on Wednesday, eager to do what he can to "silence all the haters and all the doubters" about Brent Venables.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU
Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
Former Oklahoma DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Cedric Roberts is headed back to his home state after one year in Norman.
Oklahoma Adds Preferred Walk-On Offensive Lineman
Ty Kubicek commits to the Sooners from Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, CA.
In Erik McCarty, Oklahoma Will Sign a Versatile Athlete Who 'Has a Gift'
The local prospect from McAlester will most likely begin as a safety, but he has shown the kind of big-play flexibility that is sure to get him on the field somewhere.
WATCH: Oklahoma Bowl Prep Practice Highlights
Watch highlights of Oklahoma's practice on Monday afternoon in Norman ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl.
Report: Oklahoma LB Withdraws From Transfer Portal
Joseph Wete has been in and out of the portal several times already, but appears intent on sticking it out at OU for now.
Williams Hits 2,000 Points, Sooners Cruise By Southern
NORMAN – Behind another stout defensive performance, No. 24 Oklahoma extended its winning streak to six games after a 76-50 victory over Southern at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Sunday. In Oklahoma's (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) final home game of 2022, redshirt senior Madi Williams became the eighth...
Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst
NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
Former Oklahoma DB Announces New Team
Kendall Dennis announced on Dec. 2 that he would be entering the transfer portal, revealing his new team on Sunday afternoon.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
Forty-three Sooners Named to Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team
NORMAN — Forty-three University of Oklahoma student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference office announced Tuesday. The team recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes that participate in fall sports. OU's 43 honorees are comprised of student-athletes across four fall sports: cross country (eight), football (21), soccer (nine) and volleyball (five).
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
