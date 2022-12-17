ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU’s top 2023 recruit becomes a Sooner next month

Chances are, one of the first signed letters of intent faxed back to the Oklahoma football office on Wednesday will be from 2023 recruit Jackson Arnold. Arnold, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class nationally and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, has been 100 percent committed to the Sooners since giving his verbal pledge to head coach Brent Venables almost a year ago to the day.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops Primed For Jumpman Showdown With Florida

CHARLOTTE – Winners of six straight games, No. 23/18 Oklahoma is primed for the marquee game of its non-conference schedule as it travels to the Jumpman Invitational to take on (--/RV) Florida (11-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN 2 with Eric Frede, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Brian Brinkley and Kevin Henry will call the action.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU

Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Williams Hits 2,000 Points, Sooners Cruise By Southern

NORMAN – Behind another stout defensive performance, No. 24 Oklahoma extended its winning streak to six games after a 76-50 victory over Southern at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Sunday. In Oklahoma's (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) final home game of 2022, redshirt senior Madi Williams became the eighth...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst

NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Forty-three Sooners Named to Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team

NORMAN — Forty-three University of Oklahoma student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference office announced Tuesday. The team recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes that participate in fall sports. OU's 43 honorees are comprised of student-athletes across four fall sports: cross country (eight), football (21), soccer (nine) and volleyball (five).
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy