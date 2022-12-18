Read full article on original website
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
UMass women’s basketball uses full rotation in win over Saint Peter’s, 81-34
AMHERST — Makennah White returned after missing six games with an ankle injury and had one of her better performances of the season. She got her second career double-double, scoring 15 points and tying her career high of 11 rebounds in UMass women’s basketball’s 81-34 win over Saint Peter’s.
UMass Minutemen sign six high school seniors on Signing Day
Wednesday marked national signing day for high school football players across the country.
CBS Sports
Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil
Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
Charlotte Theriault leads Palmer girls basketball to win over Hampshire, 49-22
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. PALMER ― Palmer put on a defensive showcase in its home opener against Hampshire, defeating the visitors, 49-22. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 21: SICS beats Minnechaug & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Three players scored in the double digits for Springfield International Charter School in its win over Minnechaug, 45-39, on Wednesday night.
Lenox boys basketball rallies past Southwick, 78-69
SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional boys basketball team authored the beginning and middle of its own story Wednesday evening against Lenox. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Millionaires authored the final chapter of the night. Lenox rallied from an 11-point deficit, scoring 39 of the game’s final 58 points to...
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry on Springfield Central’s Will Watson: ‘We couldn’t be more excited about this guy’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry was asked about Springfield Central quarterback, and Hokies commit, Will Watson III on Wednesday, a smile crept across his face.
Basketball Hall of Fame looking forward to working with Baker as NCAA President
While many assume the museum in Springfield is all about the NBA, the Basketball Hall of Fame showcases the history and impact of college, high school and international basketball as well.
What Springfield Central players, including William Watson III, said about officially signing to play D-I football
SPRINGFIELD — Six Springfield Central seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, following through on their verbal commitments to play Division I football at some of the best colleges and universities in the country.
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 21: Holyoke girls stays undefeated, boys earn first win of season & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Holyoke boys swimming grabbed its first win of the season, while the Holyoke girls stayed undefeated on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
Western Mass. couple will give lecture on New England gravestones Jan. 11
WESTFIELD — A new historical lecture is coming to Westfield’s First Congregational Church Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., as a historian couple will give a talk about interesting gravestones in Westfield and throughout New England. Betsy and Al McKee’s interest in gravestones began when they moved into their...
Rob Gronkowski visits patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield
Most likely the tallest elf in Santa’s brigade, Rob Gronkowski — who now goes by “Robbie the Elf” — paid a surprise visit to patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield on Tuesday to hand out some gifts, play some games and spread some cheer right before the holidays.
Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $620,000
Ian Novey and Reva Bilton novey acquired the property at 144 Maplewood Circle, Amherst, from Joann Carino on Nov. 30, 2022, for $620,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Religion Notes: Dec. 22, 2022
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home
Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Out of darkness comes light: Springfield Jewish Community Center fire illuminated community’s generosity
“You can look at anyone and say: You are a part of me I don’t yet know. From there, we begin to transform the world around us, and inside us.” – Valerie Kaur, lawyer, filmmaker, and civil rights leader. Out of darkness comes light. On the night...
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
