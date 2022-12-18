ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil

Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Lenox boys basketball rallies past Southwick, 78-69

SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional boys basketball team authored the beginning and middle of its own story Wednesday evening against Lenox. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Millionaires authored the final chapter of the night. Lenox rallied from an 11-point deficit, scoring 39 of the game’s final 58 points to...
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $620,000

Ian Novey and Reva Bilton novey acquired the property at 144 Maplewood Circle, Amherst, from Joann Carino on Nov. 30, 2022, for $620,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
AMHERST, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Dec. 22, 2022

Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home

Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy