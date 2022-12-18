ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Dolphins offensive keys against the Green Bay Packers

The Miami Dolphins offense appears to be back on track after putting up 29 points on the road in bad weather against the Buffalo Bills last week. They are set to take on a below average Green Bay Packers defense. I fully expect for Tua Tagovailoa to make a statement after not making the Pro Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
