ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears

Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes

Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Shifting Secondary Cover A.J. & DeVonta?

The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this one since October 16. Following their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Dallas has been waiting for the chance to prove that they will give the NFC's top seed all they can handle in their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup at home with their divisional rivals.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice

Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Centre Daily

Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury

Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16. The signing follows an injury to starting Titans...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?

The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-8 Cleveland Browns in Week 16. It'll be a short work week for both teams, with the game taking place on Saturday - Christmas Eve. Inclement weather, with freezing wind chills and significant snow falls, are predicted in advance of the game. New Orleans will fly out on Thursday after practice instead of Friday because of the forecast.
ATLANTA, LA
Centre Daily

Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon

CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense

The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
Centre Daily

Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a plethora of picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it appeared they were ready to make their move for a Super Bowl. Safe to say that move paid off in Stafford's first season, as he led one of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy