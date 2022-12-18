Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Centre Daily
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Hayden Hurst
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is getting healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. Sam Hubbard (calf) and Jay Tufele (illness) were the only two players that didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Guys like Jalen Davis, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and Cam Taylor-Britt are all on track...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Shifting Secondary Cover A.J. & DeVonta?
The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this one since October 16. Following their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Dallas has been waiting for the chance to prove that they will give the NFC's top seed all they can handle in their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup at home with their divisional rivals.
Centre Daily
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Centre Daily
Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice
Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
Centre Daily
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Cleveland Browns have three players who picked up Pro Bowl honors for the 2022-23 season. Running back Nick Chubb, left guard Joel Bitonio, and defensive end Myles Garrett were all name Pro Bowl recipients. Each of these players have been to the Pro Bowl for a third straight season. The...
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Centre Daily
Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury
Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16. The signing follows an injury to starting Titans...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Garret Greenfield, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
Centre Daily
Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16
The 5-9 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-8 Cleveland Browns in Week 16. It'll be a short work week for both teams, with the game taking place on Saturday - Christmas Eve. Inclement weather, with freezing wind chills and significant snow falls, are predicted in advance of the game. New Orleans will fly out on Thursday after practice instead of Friday because of the forecast.
Centre Daily
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Centre Daily
Terry Bradshaw Remembers Franco Harris, Steelers Teammate and Friend
Franco Harris left plenty of plays for people to pick from, and most, in remembering him, would probably choose the one he made as a rookie on Dec. 23, 1972, in Pittsburgh. But that’s not the one Terry Bradshaw wanted to talk about Wednesday morning. His was 93 tackle...
Centre Daily
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
Centre Daily
Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts Missed Second Straight Practice, Gardner Minshew Back from Mississippi
PHILADELPHIA – There were just two quarterbacks wearing red jerseys at Wednesday’s Eagles practice. They were Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nowhere to be seen. With kickoff in Dallas just three days away, that’s not a good sign for Hurts’ chances to play...
Centre Daily
Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB
When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a plethora of picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it appeared they were ready to make their move for a Super Bowl. Safe to say that move paid off in Stafford's first season, as he led one of...
