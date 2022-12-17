Read full article on original website
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
'Angel tree' wishes fulfilled for Christmas at the Salvation Army
Williamsport, Pa. — A sea of bags filled with toys awaited families Tuesday at the Salvation Army in Williamsport. Nearly 400 local families will be helped this holiday by the efforts of Salvation Army volunteers and the U.S. Marine Corps' Lycoming County Toys for Tots program. The families applied for Christmas Assistance in November through The Salvation Army of Williamsport. ...
Pottsville Salvation Army teams up with Toys for Tots for Christmas
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A line of parents wrapped around the Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville on Monday, waiting in the winter weather to get Christmas presents for their kids. The winter weather delayed the Pottsville Salvation Army and Schuylkill County Toys for Tots toy distribution last week. So, families...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PHOTOS: Ringtown’s ‘Operation Santa’ parade
RINGTOWN – Joined by the Ringtown Valley Fire Company, Shenandoah Community Ambulance, and Union Township Police, the jolly old elf continued his tour of the region today. Santa Claus made his way down Main Street in Ringtown Sunday afternoon, waving to onlookers and passing out candy canes along the way.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
‘Her heart was Shenandoah:’ Council remembers Eileen Burke
SHENANDOAH – Borough Council’s monthly meeting Monday began with a moment of silence in remembrance of one of their own. Councilwoman Eileen Burke passed away on Nov. 25 at the age of 67. She won a four-year seat on council in 2019. At the request of Mayor Andrew...
Scranton seafood shopping rush for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — At a market in Scranton, the shoppers are as cold as the fresh fish on ice. But Ed Desmet from Newfoundland doesn't mind. He's one step closer to a hot meal he's been waiting all year to eat, and he's not waiting for the weekend. "We're...
Gliding through the snow in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Santa's used several modes of transportation, making the rounds in northeastern and central Pennsylvania this weekend, but this one may be the most creative. Santa, some helpers, and the Grinch took to powered paragliders in Wyoming County. Skyhaven Airport near Tunkhannock hosted the event open to...
Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Model train display provides joy, pays homage to area
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Rag Co., Ice House, Beaver Brook breaker, and Brandonville Speedway. All of these former area landmarks are features of a model train display this winter at the Shenandoah Community Ambulance building on North Main Street. Tom Rentschler, an emergency medical technician for the ambulance, devises...
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Fun at Berwick Christmas Boulevard in Columbia County, PA
I’ve visited many fantastic Christmas attractions in PA over the years, and one spot that was constantly recommended for me to check out was Berwick Christmas Boulevard. So, I was excited when I finally had a chance to visit this festive spot. Berwick Christmas Boulevard is held each holiday...
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday Treat
Last year, I shared one of the cookie recipes I use when I make holiday treats for my neighbors here in Lancaster, PA. Every year, as Christmas approaches, we walk around the neighborhood to drop off cookies to our good friends.
World of Little League Museum earns video storytelling award
For the fifth consecutive year, the World of Little League® Museum has taken home an ISHY Award, as presented by the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA). The award-winning production, the “Seven Firsts” video feature, is one part of the overall Little League® Girls with Game Initiative. The award was presented in the category of Marketing Materials – Video/Audio Shorts. “On behalf of all of us at Little League and the...
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
DSI innovation center gets $500k grant
SHENANDOAH – Downtown Shenandoah, Inc.’s innovation center project received another hefty financial boost, three state legislators announced Tuesday. DSI’s Center for Education, Business, and the Arts received a $500,000 state grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities Program. “CEBA will be transformational,”...
firefighternation.com
PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department
David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
‘We will not forget you’
HANOVER TWP. — A large crowd of volunteers and observers watched as, one by one, ceremonial wreaths were placed underneath the flagpole
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
