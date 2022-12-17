ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilberton, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

'Angel tree' wishes fulfilled for Christmas at the Salvation Army

Williamsport, Pa. — A sea of bags filled with toys awaited families Tuesday at the Salvation Army in Williamsport. Nearly 400 local families will be helped this holiday by the efforts of Salvation Army volunteers and the U.S. Marine Corps' Lycoming County Toys for Tots program. The families applied for Christmas Assistance in November through The Salvation Army of Williamsport. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas light display in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PHOTOS: Ringtown’s ‘Operation Santa’ parade

RINGTOWN – Joined by the Ringtown Valley Fire Company, Shenandoah Community Ambulance, and Union Township Police, the jolly old elf continued his tour of the region today. Santa Claus made his way down Main Street in Ringtown Sunday afternoon, waving to onlookers and passing out candy canes along the way.
RINGTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

‘Her heart was Shenandoah:’ Council remembers Eileen Burke

SHENANDOAH – Borough Council’s monthly meeting Monday began with a moment of silence in remembrance of one of their own. Councilwoman Eileen Burke passed away on Nov. 25 at the age of 67. She won a four-year seat on council in 2019. At the request of Mayor Andrew...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Gliding through the snow in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Santa's used several modes of transportation, making the rounds in northeastern and central Pennsylvania this weekend, but this one may be the most creative. Santa, some helpers, and the Grinch took to powered paragliders in Wyoming County. Skyhaven Airport near Tunkhannock hosted the event open to...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Model train display provides joy, pays homage to area

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Rag Co., Ice House, Beaver Brook breaker, and Brandonville Speedway. All of these former area landmarks are features of a model train display this winter at the Shenandoah Community Ambulance building on North Main Street. Tom Rentschler, an emergency medical technician for the ambulance, devises...
SHENANDOAH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festive Fun at Berwick Christmas Boulevard in Columbia County, PA

I’ve visited many fantastic Christmas attractions in PA over the years, and one spot that was constantly recommended for me to check out was Berwick Christmas Boulevard. So, I was excited when I finally had a chance to visit this festive spot. Berwick Christmas Boulevard is held each holiday...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

World of Little League Museum earns video storytelling award

For the fifth consecutive year, the World of Little League® Museum has taken home an ISHY Award, as presented by the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA). The award-winning production, the “Seven Firsts” video feature, is one part of the overall Little League® Girls with Game Initiative. The award was presented in the category of Marketing Materials – Video/Audio Shorts. “On behalf of all of us at Little League and the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

DSI innovation center gets $500k grant

SHENANDOAH – Downtown Shenandoah, Inc.’s innovation center project received another hefty financial boost, three state legislators announced Tuesday. DSI’s Center for Education, Business, and the Arts received a $500,000 state grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities Program. “CEBA will be transformational,”...
SHENANDOAH, PA
firefighternation.com

PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department

David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
TAYLOR, PA

