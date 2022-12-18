ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Related
K2 Radio

Salt Creek Highway Reopens Near West Yellowstone Highway Intersection

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Salt Creek Highway has been reopened. That's according to a release from Jeff Goetz. "We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway," Goetz wrote. "Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic. This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway."
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border

A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
oilcity.news

Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point

CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
MILLS, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 20, 2022

WYOMING — High winds, blowing snow, snow, and bitter cold temperatures affecting travel through late Thursday morning. Light snow/blowing snow I-90 a.m. Wednesday. Brief moderate overrunning snow central/south p.m. Wednesday evening, including reduced visibility/snow squalls. BITTER COLD, EXTREME WIND CHILLS Wednesday night into Thursday!. Drive safe and stay alert!
WYOMING STATE
KSLTV

Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35

EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
EVANSTON, WY
oilcity.news

‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE

