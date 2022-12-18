Read full article on original website
Related
Was Bozeman The Best College Gameday Location This Year?
It's not every day you see the biggest names in college football praise your Montana town on national television. This past November, the iconic ESPN College Gameday came to Bozeman for the state's biggest college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats. This was the first time the College Gameday crew visited Big Sky Country, and we made quite an impression.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
msuexponent.com
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
bozemanmagazine.com
Two Top Snowmobiler Search
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:54 p.m. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to assist Fremont County Idaho Search and Rescue in looking for a snowmobiler that had become separated from their group. The snowmobiler was reported to have no food or water and had a history of heart problems. White-out conditions were present, and the temperature was dropping rapidly.
Comments / 0