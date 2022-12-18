Read full article on original website
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Jalen Hurts Missed Second Straight Practice, Gardner Minshew Back from Mississippi
PHILADELPHIA – There were just two quarterbacks wearing red jerseys at Wednesday’s Eagles practice. They were Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nowhere to be seen. With kickoff in Dallas just three days away, that’s not a good sign for Hurts’ chances to play...
Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
Commanders DE Chase Young ‘Sticking to The Plan’ As Impending Return Draws Closer
You can't rush greatness, and the Washington Commanders are taking the cautious approach with defensive end Chase Young. After suffering an ACL injury last year, Young has been a slow burn in his return to the team. The star pass rusher was eying a return vs. the New York Giants...
Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice
Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Eyeing Bigger Goals, Not Focused on Clinching Playoff Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won six-straight games and could clinch a playoff spot with a with over the Patriots on Saturday, but that isn't something the players or coaches have talked about. "I was not," Joe Burrow said when asked if he was aware of their opportunity to...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Hayden Hurst
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is getting healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. Sam Hubbard (calf) and Jay Tufele (illness) were the only two players that didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Guys like Jalen Davis, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and Cam Taylor-Britt are all on track...
Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB
When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a plethora of picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it appeared they were ready to make their move for a Super Bowl. Safe to say that move paid off in Stafford's first season, as he led one of...
NFL Draft Profile: Garret Greenfield, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
NFL Draft Profile: Garret Greenfield, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16
The 5-9 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-8 Cleveland Browns in Week 16. It'll be a short work week for both teams, with the game taking place on Saturday - Christmas Eve. Inclement weather, with freezing wind chills and significant snow falls, are predicted in advance of the game. New Orleans will fly out on Thursday after practice instead of Friday because of the forecast.
Terry Bradshaw Remembers Franco Harris, Steelers Teammate and Friend
Franco Harris left plenty of plays for people to pick from, and most, in remembering him, would probably choose the one he made as a rookie on Dec. 23, 1972, in Pittsburgh. But that’s not the one Terry Bradshaw wanted to talk about Wednesday morning. His was 93 tackle...
Zeke Reveals Pain of Playoff Loss, Hunger for Cowboys ‘Super Bowl Run’
The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth last Sunday for the second consecutive season as the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants. While not the way the Cowboys would have wanted their playoff ticket punched (a win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars would have secured it), they are there nonetheless.
Suspense, Drama, Excitement? They’ve Become Scarce on Signing Day: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... There are four things that come to mind with the early-signing period getting under way, and none of them are much of a surprise:. 1) Nick Saban has...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About Kevin Stefanski Being a Reason he Chose Cleveland
When Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland as his preferred trade destination, everyone immediately looked at the money aspect. Sure, that was a big reason why Watson did so, who wouldn't maximize their value? On Wednesday, Watson revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski was a big reason. Stefanski and Watson were able...
NFL Draft Profile: Elijah Klein, Interior Offensive Linemen, UTEP Miners
NFL Draft Profile: Elijah Klein, Interior Offensive Linemen, UTEP Miners
QBs, Coaches Share Tales of Papa Leach’s Brilliant Football Mind
You may know Mike Leach’s eclectic off-the-field personalities and interests. From the pirates, to the wedding advice, to the candy opinions. As onlookers, we minored in his personality quirks, while those around him every day majored in them. And over the past week since Leach’s death, those who coached alongside him and played for him have filled the void with remembrances of the person they lost—the sharp edges of annoyance dull into fondness and one thinks of the moments they’d give anything to relive.
