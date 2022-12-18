ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears

Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes

Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Frank Ragnow Only Lion Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

It’s official: Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time. The veteran center, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions since being drafted by the organization in 2018 (No. 20 overall), made his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020. Since, the Arkansas...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice

Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a plethora of picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it appeared they were ready to make their move for a Super Bowl. Safe to say that move paid off in Stafford's first season, as he led one of...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-8 Cleveland Browns in Week 16. It'll be a short work week for both teams, with the game taking place on Saturday - Christmas Eve. Inclement weather, with freezing wind chills and significant snow falls, are predicted in advance of the game. New Orleans will fly out on Thursday after practice instead of Friday because of the forecast.
ATLANTA, LA
Centre Daily

Zeke Reveals Pain of Playoff Loss, Hunger for Cowboys ‘Super Bowl Run’

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth last Sunday for the second consecutive season as the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants. While not the way the Cowboys would have wanted their playoff ticket punched (a win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars would have secured it), they are there nonetheless.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

QBs, Coaches Share Tales of Papa Leach’s Brilliant Football Mind

You may know Mike Leach’s eclectic off-the-field personalities and interests. From the pirates, to the wedding advice, to the candy opinions. As onlookers, we minored in his personality quirks, while those around him every day majored in them. And over the past week since Leach’s death, those who coached alongside him and played for him have filled the void with remembrances of the person they lost—the sharp edges of annoyance dull into fondness and one thinks of the moments they’d give anything to relive.

