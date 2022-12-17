Boil advisory lifted after several days in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Days after an advisory was issued, Princeton residents can now safely drink their water without having to boil it first.

The city’s utility department issued the advisory on December 14 after finding a leak. Officials say that leak has now been fixed.

“Bacteriological samples have been collected from representative site(s) of the affected area and tested,” the department says in a press release.

After getting the test results back, department officials decided that the boil advisory was no longer needed.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

