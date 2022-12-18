More than two dozen families get a holiday lift from ‘The Bus’

McKEESPORT, Pa. — “The Bus” made a stop in McKeesport Saturday to spread some holiday cheer. It’s part of a tradition started by NFL Hall of Famer and Steelers great Jerome Bettis started in 1997.

“We’re having a lot of fun today! I wish this day would happen again,” said one young boy at the event.

His smile was one of many at Twin Rivers Primary/Intermediate School.

“The Bus Stops Here Foundation” and Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted the holiday gift delivery and lunch.

“In this time of giving, we want to provide joy, a smile, cheer,” said Bettis.

“It’s the impact and what it means to these families that is truly incredible,” Beth Vietmeier, executive director of the foundation, said. “Most of these families, this will probably be the only gift they are going to get this holiday season.”

“It just means so much. I think it does more for the adults and grownups than it does for the kids,” Bettis said. “This is an area that’s given me so much. It’s an opportunity to give back.”

If you’d like to learn more about the foundation, you can find the information on the group’s website: https://thebusstopsherefoundation.org/.

