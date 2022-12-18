ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

More than two dozen families get a holiday lift from ‘The Bus’

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbEJL_0jmO7P3j00

McKEESPORT, Pa. — “The Bus” made a stop in McKeesport Saturday to spread some holiday cheer. It’s part of a tradition started by NFL Hall of Famer and Steelers great Jerome Bettis started in 1997.

“We’re having a lot of fun today! I wish this day would happen again,” said one young boy at the event.

His smile was one of many at Twin Rivers Primary/Intermediate School.

“The Bus Stops Here Foundation” and Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted the holiday gift delivery and lunch.

“In this time of giving, we want to provide joy, a smile, cheer,” said Bettis.

“It’s the impact and what it means to these families that is truly incredible,” Beth Vietmeier, executive director of the foundation, said. “Most of these families, this will probably be the only gift they are going to get this holiday season.”

“It just means so much. I think it does more for the adults and grownups than it does for the kids,” Bettis said. “This is an area that’s given me so much. It’s an opportunity to give back.”

If you’d like to learn more about the foundation, you can find the information on the group’s website: https://thebusstopsherefoundation.org/.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BihSi_0jmO7P3j00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children receiving medical treatment. The families that we talked to called this crime disgusting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 people hospitalized after house fire in Brentwood

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Brentwood on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 2800 block of Brentwood Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Additional information is not available at this time. The cause of...
BRENTWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt QB Nick Patti Moving On Following Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi isn’t ready to name a starter for the Sun Bowl yet, but regardless of who it is, it will be Nick Patti’s last game at Pitt. Patti has been in Pittsburgh for four seasons, starting against Delaware in 2019 and against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl last season, and Narduzzi said that this is the end for Patti in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

8 Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022

You don’t have to have white, linen tablecloths and serve perfectly plated meals to qualify as a best new restaurant in my book. Many eateries that opened this year are casual operations, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on quality ingredients or customer service. In an industry still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania hosts annual Community Feed event in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Members of the community and those in need were treated to a warm meal and toys for kids in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sunday.The event was organized by members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, who have been putting on the event for the past 20 years in the area.This year's toy drive was held in honor of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson, who were shot and killed while out shopping in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Duquesne Light, West Penn Power gearing up for incoming winter weather

PITTSBURGH — “This is probably one of the worst times to have a storm,” said Hollie Geitner, the senior communication officer for Duquesne Light. Duquesne Light and West Penn Power said they will have crews working around the clock beginning Friday morning, which is when experts predict that the wind will be so powerful it may knock out power lines across the region leaving many stuck in the dark over the holiday weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Permanent jewelry is taking off in Pittsburgh. Here’s where to get it

Whether it’s a necklace from a parent, a treasured pair of earrings passed down from a grandparent or a wedding band — we often wear our most sentimental pieces of jewelry every day. Now you can make those treasured pieces all the more infinite. Forget letting them rest in a jewelry box. The “it” item is permanent jewelry — and the Pittsburgh region has caught onto the popular clasp-less trend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy