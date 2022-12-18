Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12

Read full article on original website
Will Ohio State sign all of its commits during the early signing period? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day took to the podium to discuss Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, happy to discuss the 19 players who’d signed up to that point. The problem is the class has 21 players. The Buckeyes came into Nation Signing Day having...
Ohio State football’s strong 2023 signing class has holes only money could fill: Buckeye Take
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last June, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day used a specific example while encouraging Columbus-area businesses to partner with his players for name, image and likeness revenue. A highly ranked safety was very intrigued about playing for the Buckeyes. He also had a particular business interest...
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s Oregon commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a long time, it felt like Matayo Uiagalelei was Ohio State’s best chance at landing a five-star defensive end in the 2023 cycle, even if he never publicly said much during his process. The nation’s No. 31 player and No. 5 edge rusher had spent...
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has somehow found a way to put together a recruiting class that mirrors the vibe around its actual football season. The Buckeyes have had a solid year with a chance to play for a national title by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the juice doesn’t seem to be there because while it was a good season, it’s not quite as good as it could’ve been.
Ohio State wants a quarterback in every class, but should it change its approach in finding one? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s recruiting philosophy when it comes to quarterbacks has been pretty simple since Ryan Day became its head coach. The Buckeyes want a quarterback in every cycle, and they’re going to go after the best one they can find. The problem is that philosophy is often easier said than done. Getting a quarterback to commit hasn’t been much of an issue, but holding onto to them is where things can get tricky.
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
What Damon Wilson’s Georgia commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State took its best shot at trying to do something it hadn’t accomplished six years when it went after Damon Wilson, but it unfortunately just came up short. Once again, the Buckeyes find themselves coming up short on a high-level recruit, this time for the...
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State commit flips to SEC school
It’s been a rough couple of days on the recruiting trail for the Ohio State Buckeyes and they saw another highly-rated verbal commitment flip to another school on Wednesday. Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee previously committed to play for Ohio State back in July. However, Auburn never stopped recruiting him and it paid off as the 5’10”, 175-pound defensive back flipped to the Tigers on National Signing Day.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day on Avery Henry’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He’s in for a fight’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a day when Ohio State football celebrated the addition of three in-state offensive linemen to its 2023 signing class, the plight of one already in the building remained on the Buckeyes’ minds. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry is...
landgrantholyland.com
No. 3 Ohio State women’s dilemma at point guard vs No. 16 Oregon
In the joy of an overtime victory, there’s also sadness for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team. In the fourth quarter of their eventual 88-86 win over the USF Bulls, starting point guard Madison Greene went down with an apparent knee injury. The pain was evident for Greene, on the court holding her leg as teammates looked on, visibly shaken for their teammate and friend. With Greene likely out, who can fill the role Wednesday night against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks?
Breaking: 5-Star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Picks Oregon Over Ohio State, USC
The week of the early signing period didn't get off to a great start for Oregon, as the Ducks saw five-star quarterback Dante Moore flip his commitment to UCLA. But Dan Lanning's team has quickly made Oregon fans forget the loss of Moore. Since then, the Ducks have been on fire on the recruiting ...
Ohio State football is in danger of ending its 5-star streak, and it’s not a good thing: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re little more than six hours into National Signing Day, and it doesn’t seem like there have been a ton of fireworks, at least not yet. By 11 a.m. Ohio State had signed all but two members of its committed class, and then at noon added four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens. It was a drama-free morning for a class that spent most of the past year being anything but that.
saturdaytradition.com
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
National Signing Day 2023 recap: Relive the news, notes and rumors on college football recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday was the first National Signing Day for the high school football recruiting Class of 2023. Prospects from across the country could sign and send in their national letters of intent to the school of their choice for the first time. Ohio State has 19 players...
Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most dominant defensive linemen.
2023 In-State DT Will Smith Jr. Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes have secured a signature from the son of a former team captain, All-American and national champion.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
Freshman Ohio State football player, St. C. native, Avery Henry announces cancer diagnosis
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — St. Clairsville, Ohio native and Ohio State football player Avery Henry announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer. Henry is a freshman offensive tackle for the Buckeyes. On Monday evening, he posted the unfortunate news on Twitter. The Ohio State Buckeyes say Henry was one of the […]
