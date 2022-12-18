Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
Former Browns’ quarterback signs with new team
The Minnesota Vikings has signed former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.
Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in L.A. on assault charge
The all-time postseason sacks leader was booked into Los Angeles County jail on Monday over an alleged assault.
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games; 5 Browns alternates too
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season in Arizona, but three of them will be headed to Las Vegas in February for the Pro Bowl Games. Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were all voted to the 2023 Games — at least the third straight Pro Bowl for all of them.
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
Kevin Stefanski discusses weather, Jarvis Landry in press conference: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski took questions from reporters at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice facility on Wednesday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media relations department. Opening statement:. “Excited for the challenge this week in front of our fans down there Saturday. A huge challenge with...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Charlie Fox’s 30 points, Andrew Taggart’s 22 keep Riverside perfect with 76-69 win at No. 17 Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — If Riverside had any questions about its start to the boys basketball season, Wednesday’s 76-69 win at Strongsville should quell those thoughts. Senior guard Charlie Fox tied his career high with 30 points, junior Andrew Taggart scored 22 points and Riverside remained perfect on the year after digging itself out of a first-quarter deficit.
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Don’t let the New England Patriots’ 7-7 record fool you. They’re still alive in the playoff race and have a chance to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs with three games left this season. That will make Saturday’s game against the Bengals a much feistier game as the Patriots try to avoid missing the playoffs for only the fourth time during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
‘I’m not really mad at them’: Lauri Markkanen has no hard feelings after shocking offseason trade from Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lauri Markkanen was laying down roots. He thought Cleveland was home. After joining the Cavaliers as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal last August, Markkanen lived in a hotel for the first few weeks while searching for a more permanent residence. He and wife Verna looked at houses, condos and apartments, ultimately opting to buy instead of rent.
How the Bengals should plan for the Patriots’ rush defense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Another week, another tough pass rush defense awaits the Bengals. This weekend, the Bengals will face the New England Patriots and their two talented edge rushers: Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon is playing at a Pro Bowl level as he has been for over the last three seasons. New England also boasts a top-10 ranked defenses which is due in part to that front.
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0