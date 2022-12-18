Browns CB Denzel Ward is is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game

Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, that player is cornerback Denzel Ward.

The Ravens had the endzone in sight on 3rd down and ten yards to go with an intended pass that was intercepted by Ward.

The interception resulted in a 12-play stretch that totaled 91 yards and ended in a touchdown.

Ward capped off the night with three tackles, two of which were solo.

You can watch the interception in the player below:

